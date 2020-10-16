League patch 10.22 early notes: Seraphine, Annie rework, more - Dexerto

Riot Games has revealed another big League of Legends patch coming at the end of this PBE cycle, with an Annie rework and Seraphine’s release headlining the LoL Patch 10.22 changes. Here’s all the early notes for the Oct. 28 update.

There’s a few big changes coming in the Oct. 28 update. The biggest is that champ 152, new sorceress Seraphine, will be arriving in all her glory on Summoner’s Rift during the patch.

Advertisement

Fiery youngster Annie will also be getting some big reworks to one of her abilities in an effort to “shift her to support” ahead of Season 11. Brand, Nasus, Jinx, and Ionian brothers Yone and Yasuo are also in line for changes in the next patch.

Here’s all the details on League of Legends Patch 10.22, coming next fortnight.

Advertisement

Seraphine arrives in LoL Patch 10.22

League champion 152, songstress support mage Seraphine is set to arrive in League Patch 10.22 ⁠— which Dexerto tipped back in August ⁠— after nearly two months of viral marketing on Twitter and through LoL K-pop group K/DA at Worlds.

Seraphine is already on the PBE ahead of her Oct. 29 release date.

Her ability kit is loaded with stuns, musical healing, and a “notes” passive that lets her stack power. Catch up on all things Seraphine in our dedicated release hub.

Advertisement

Annie gets mini-rework in Patch 10.22

Annie, one of the original characters in League of Legends, is the headlining champion for Patch 10.22, outside Seraphine of course. The Dark Child is finally getting a mini-rework that Riot hopes will boost her support playstyle slightly.

The main change comes for her E ability, Molten Shield. The mana cost is spiking slightly for her defensive spell (40, up from 20), but the trade-off is she can now give the shield to one of her allies, similar to Morgana’s iconic Black Shield.

Read more: New League of Legends champion Seraphine revealed

The new Molten Shield reflects magic damage (20/30/40/50/60) and grants 30-60% movement speed over a 1.5 seconds decay following the cast.

Advertisement

Yone, Yasuo get critical strike buffs

League’s notorious Ionian brothers are both set for major critical strike changes to start with in Patch 10.22. The tweaks, which target the brothers’ passives, are mainly to prepare them for the item overhaul coming to League in Season 11.

Both champions will have any critical strike chance over 100% converted to bonus attack damage. This ratio will be 0.5 bonus AD for every 1% over the base 100%.

Advertisement

Patch 10.22 drops second K/DA skin set

The latest K/DA skin line, “ALL OUT,” is set to arrive in LoL Patch 10.22. All five members of K/DA ⁠— Ahri, Akali, Evelynn, Kai’Sa, and newcomer Seraphine — will be getting skins. Seraphine will be getting an Ultimate version of her skin.

Kai’Sa is also lucky enough to get her own special variant. The ADC champion will have a “Prestige” edition alongside her normal ALL OUT skin option.

All of the new ALL OUT skins will be available for at least 1350 RP next patch. Seraphine’s Ultimate skin will cost 3250 RP, while Kai’Sa’s K/DA Prestige skin will cost 2000 event tokens. All six skins are already being tested on the PBE.

PBE Preview: K/DA ALL OUT COMEBACK 👑 K/DA ALL OUT Ahri

🎤 K/DA All OUT Akali

💎 K/DA ALL OUT Evelynn

🧬 K/DA ALL OUT Kai'sa pic.twitter.com/psQUkBiHm0 — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) October 13, 2020

League of Legends Patch 10.22 will drop on Wednesday, October 28. Dexerto will continue to add all planned balance changes as Riot reveals specific numbers.

League of Legends Patch 10.22: all planned changes

Champions

Annie

E damage reduction ⇒ 40-240 (+40% ability power) shield for three seconds, mana cost 20 ⇒ 40. Shield can now be cast on self or ally within 800 range.

Ashe

W fires 9 ⇒ 7-11 arrows (by rank).

Brand

Passive explosion damage 12-16% (1.5% per 100 ability power) ⇒ 10-14% (2% per 100 ability power).

E [new] always spread to nearby enemies, spread range lowered from 375 ⇒ 300, blaze effect doubles spread range to 600.

R ultimate can now bounce to Brand.

Jinx

E traps deal full damage immediately instead of over 1.5 seconds.

Nasus

R bonus resists 15-55 ⇒ 40-70, no longer gains 1-3 resistance per second.

Yasuo

Way of the Wanderer passive critical strike chance above 100% now converts into bonus attack damage. Ratio is current 0.5 bonus attack damage for every 1% crit over 100% crit chance.

Yone