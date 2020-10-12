Seraphine to receive K/DA Ultimate skin for League of Legends release - Dexerto

League of Legends’ newest pop star, Seraphine, is set to take center stage on Summoner’s Rift in just a couple of weeks. When she does, she’ll be coming with an Ultimate skin ⁠— the first since Elementalist Lux in 2018 ⁠— based on her K/DA debut.

Seraphine’s release in League of Legends is so tantalizingly close.

Advertisement

The popstar from Piltover and Zaun is set to make her debut on Summoner’s Rift in the coming weeks, just as her EP collaboration with K/DA, titled “ALL OUT”, drops.

To celebrate the momentous occasion ⁠— not just for Seraphine, but for K/DA fans and League players ⁠— Riot are dropping the game’s first Ultimate skin since Elementalist Lux in 2018.

Advertisement

K/DA ALL OUT Seraphine will feature three forms ⁠— Indie, Rising Star, and Superstar. The pop idol will evolve from a bedroom talent to a stage star as the game progresses, although just how she will do that remains unclear.

Given it’s an Ultimate skin though, it’s bound to be spectacular. There are only five ultimate skins in League of Legends, priced at 2775 RP and 3250 RP. They are the highest level of cosmetic in the game, featuring a complete overhaul of the champion.

Seraphine getting an Ultimate skin on release is unprecedented however. No champion who has received an Ultimate skin has done so on release. In fact, most of League’s Ultimate skins are for long-standing fan-favorites like Ezreal (Pulsefire) and Miss Fortune (Gun Goddess).

Advertisement

Seraphine isn’t the only K/DA member getting some love. The core four ⁠— Ahri, Akali, Evelynn, and Kai’Sa ⁠— are all set to get new looks when their ALL OUT EP drops. They’ve traded in the gold, purple, and white for blues and blacks in their new cosmetics.

All the new K/DA ALL OUT skins: Ahri, Akali, Evelynn, Kai’Sa, Seraphine

K/DA ALL OUT Ahri

K/DA ALL OUT Akali

K/DA ALL OUT Evelynn

K/DA ALL OUT Kai’Sa

K/DA ALL OUT Seraphine Indie

K/DA ALL OUT Seraphine Rising Star

K/DA ALL OUT Seraphine Superstar

Seraphine’s League of Legends release coming very soon

The skin preview confirms any doubt that players had about Seraphine’s release in League of Legends too. While Riot have heavily hinted at her release for months, these splash arts are the first solid Riot-endorsed evidence that she will be Champion 152.

Seraphine goes from singing in her room to jampacked arenas with K/DA!! Watch her evolution from indie sensation, to rising star, to superstar! 🎙️ K/DA ALL OUT Seraphine Indie

⭐ K/DA ALL OUT Seraphine Rising Star

🌟 K/DA ALL OUT Seraphine Superstar pic.twitter.com/Ey9QIqut6e — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) October 11, 2020

Instead of outright announcing Seraphine as a League of Legends champion, Riot has been cryptically dancing around the question. In the September 24 Champion Roadmap, they announced that “when Piltover and Zaun’s new rising star finally hits the promenade, she might convert you into an instant mega-fan,” which all but confirmed her release.

Advertisement

Read more: Everything we know about Seraphine

There’s also been ability leaks in Wild Rift files that outline Seraphine’s potential kit as a mage. Her passive, which allows her to double cast abilities, opens up the potential for Seraphine to be both a supportive and damage threat with a mix of healing, shielding, and raw power in her kit.

Expect to see more of Seraphine in the coming weeks as she makes her on-stage debut with K/DA at the Worlds 2020 Opening Ceremony on October 31. She could be coming to League of Legends at around the same time too!