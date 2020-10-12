 Seraphine to receive K/DA Ultimate skin for League of Legends release - Dexerto
League of Legends

Seraphine to receive K/DA Ultimate skin for League of Legends release

Published: 12/Oct/2020 2:26

by Andrew Amos
K/DA ALL OUT Seraphine Superstar splash art for League of Legends
Riot Games

K/DA Seraphine

League of Legends’ newest pop star, Seraphine, is set to take center stage on Summoner’s Rift in just a couple of weeks. When she does, she’ll be coming with an Ultimate skin ⁠— the first since Elementalist Lux in 2018 ⁠— based on her K/DA debut.

Seraphine’s release in League of Legends is so tantalizingly close.

The popstar from Piltover and Zaun is set to make her debut on Summoner’s Rift in the coming weeks, just as her EP collaboration with K/DA, titled “ALL OUT”, drops.

To celebrate the momentous occasion ⁠— not just for Seraphine, but for K/DA fans and League players ⁠— Riot are dropping the game’s first Ultimate skin since Elementalist Lux in 2018.

K/DA band with Akali, Kai'Sa, Seraphine, Ahri, and Evelynn
Riot Games
Seraphine is getting an Ultimate skin on her release to celebrate her collab with K/DA.

K/DA ALL OUT Seraphine will feature three forms ⁠— Indie, Rising Star, and Superstar. The pop idol will evolve from a bedroom talent to a stage star as the game progresses, although just how she will do that remains unclear.

Given it’s an Ultimate skin though, it’s bound to be spectacular. There are only five ultimate skins in League of Legends, priced at 2775 RP and 3250 RP. They are the highest level of cosmetic in the game, featuring a complete overhaul of the champion.

Seraphine getting an Ultimate skin on release is unprecedented however. No champion who has received an Ultimate skin has done so on release. In fact, most of League’s Ultimate skins are for long-standing fan-favorites like Ezreal (Pulsefire) and Miss Fortune (Gun Goddess).

Seraphine isn’t the only K/DA member getting some love. The core four ⁠— Ahri, Akali, Evelynn, and Kai’Sa ⁠— are all set to get new looks when their ALL OUT EP drops. They’ve traded in the gold, purple, and white for blues and blacks in their new cosmetics.

All the new K/DA ALL OUT skins: Ahri, Akali, Evelynn, Kai’Sa, Seraphine

K/DA ALL OUT Ahri

KDA All Out Ahri in League of Legends

K/DA ALL OUT Akali

KDA All Out Akali in League of Legends

K/DA ALL OUT Evelynn

KDA All Out Evelynn in League of Legends

K/DA ALL OUT Kai’Sa

KDA All Out Kai'Sa in League of Legends

K/DA ALL OUT Seraphine Indie

KDA All Out Seraphine Indie in League of Legends

K/DA ALL OUT Seraphine Rising Star

KDA All Out Seraphine Rising Star in League of Legends

K/DA ALL OUT Seraphine Superstar

KDA All Out Seraphine Superstar in League of Legends

Seraphine’s League of Legends release coming very soon

The skin preview confirms any doubt that players had about Seraphine’s release in League of Legends too. While Riot have heavily hinted at her release for months, these splash arts are the first solid Riot-endorsed evidence that she will be Champion 152.

Instead of outright announcing Seraphine as a League of Legends champion, Riot has been cryptically dancing around the question. In the September 24 Champion Roadmap, they announced that “when Piltover and Zaun’s new rising star finally hits the promenade, she might convert you into an instant mega-fan,” which all but confirmed her release.

There’s also been ability leaks in Wild Rift files that outline Seraphine’s potential kit as a mage. Her passive, which allows her to double cast abilities, opens up the potential for Seraphine to be both a supportive and damage threat with a mix of healing, shielding, and raw power in her kit.

Expect to see more of Seraphine in the coming weeks as she makes her on-stage debut with K/DA at the Worlds 2020 Opening Ceremony on October 31. She could be coming to League of Legends at around the same time too!

Call of Duty

Treyarch responds to game-breaking Black Ops Cold War controller bug

Published: 12/Oct/2020 1:22

by Brad Norton
Black Ops Cold War beta gameplay
Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War treyarch

You may have had your controller disconnect randomly while playing the Black Ops Cold War beta. Rest assured, you’re not alone and the developers at Treyarch are fully aware of the game-breaking issue.

The Black Ops Cold War beta went live on Thursday, October 8. If you’ve been grinding throughout the PlayStation 4 period of the test, there’s a good chance you’ve encountered a few problems. After all, that’s the point of a beta. 

From critical network issues to a sliding bug that made players faster than ever, a handful of problems have already been addressed, though one truly “game-breaking” glitch is still weighing the experience down for some. 

If you’re playing with a controller, which the majority of PS4 players are, you need to be cautious of this one. Seemingly at random, your controller can outright switch off and leave you defenseless. 

Black Ops Cold War gameplay
Treyarch
Having your controller disconnect could leave you stranded as an easy target.

Regardless of whether your controller is plugged in or wireless, whether it’s fully charged or running low, this bug can strike at any time. When loading into a map, your device can randomly be shut off without warning. 

“As soon as I got to the select class, my controller turned off,” FrostByte2048 said.

From here, there’s no way to turn it back on midway through the game. Even after being “kicked for inactivity,” they couldn’t get the Dualshock back up and running. The only solution “was to reset [the] PS4 by holding the power button.”

It turns out this is quite a common issue as dozens of players chimed in with similar experiences from the beta. We’ve even encountered the problem first-hand here at Dexerto too. However, Treyarch is fully aware and trying to push out a fix as soon as possible.

“Our team is investigating issues like these,” Treyarch dev FoxhoundFPS responded. They even highlighted other instances of the bug, ensuring they’re on top of it.

Comment from discussion Possibly one of the worst bugs in any game I’ve ever come across (NEEDS ATTENTION).

There’s no telling what causes the disconnect, though some players believe it to be map specific. Cartel could be the main culprit, though the problem can still arise on other maps. Be sure to double-check at the start of every game just to be safe.

With the beta moving to all platforms from October 15 onwards, perhaps a fix will be included as the early access goes live once again.