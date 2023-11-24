All League of Legends items added, removed & changed in Season 2024
League of Legends is getting a massive item overhaul for Season 2024, with Mythic items being taken out entirely as new items are added and several old items are removed. Here’s a full list of all the item changes you need to know about.
League of Legends Season 2024 seems to be one of the biggest shake-ups to LoL’s normal gameplay in a long time. Between the Void pervading every part of the map, sweeping geometry changes, and new mechanics based around the Void theme, there’s a lot going on.
However, perhaps the biggest shift is with the items that are available to players. While this isn’t quite as big as the Mythic item update that added and changed around 60 items to kick off Season 11, there’s a lot going on here.
Bear in mind that the entire list is subject to change, and that numbers may be swapped around before all of these items drop in the pre-season.
Here are all the League of Legends items that are being added, removed, and changed going into LoL Season 2024.
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
Contents
- New items
- Removed items
- Changed items
New items coming in LoL Season 2024
Legendary items
Dawncore
- Total cost: 2700
- Recipe: Bandleglass Mirror + Bandleglass Mirror + 700 gold
- Stats:
- 40 AP
- 20 Ability Haste
- +150% Base Mana Regen
- Unique Passive: First Light
- Gain 3% Heal and Shield power and 5 AP per 100% Base Mana Regen.
- Unique Passive: Radiance
- Gain 18% Summoner Spell Haste
Kaenic Rookern
- Total cost: 2900
- Recipe: Spectral Cowl + Negatron Cloak + 750 gold
- Stats:
- 400 HP
- 80 MR
- +150% Base Health Regen
- Unique Passive: Magebane
- After not taking magic damage for 12 seconds, gain a magic shield for 20% of your maximum health.
Hollow Radiance
- Total cost: 2800
- Recipe: Bami’s Cinder + Spectral Cowl + 550 gold
- Stats:
- 600 HP
- 40 Magic Resist
- 100% Base Mana Regen
- Unique Passive: Immolate
- Taking or dealing damage causes you to begin dealing (10 +1.75% bonus HP) magic damage per second to nearby enemies (increased by 25% against minions) for 3 seconds. Taking or dealing damage refreshes the duration of this effect.
- Unique Passive: Desolate
- Killing an enemy deals (20 +3.5% bonus HP) magic damage in an area around them.
Unending Despair
- Total cost: 2800
- Recipe: Chain Vest + Kindlegem + Ruby Crystal + 800 gold
- Stats:
- 400 HP
- 55 Armor
- 10 Ability Haste
- Unique Passive: Anguish
- Every 7 seconds while in combat with champions, deal (3% bonus HP + 20-40 (based on level)) magic damage to nearby champions, healing for 250% of the damage dealt.
Trailblazer
- Total cost: 2400
- Recipe: Chain Vest + Winged Moonplate + 800 gold
- Stats:
- 250 HP
- 40 Armor
- 5% Movement Speed
- Unique Passive: Lead the Way
- While moving, gain 20 bonus Move Speed. At max speed, create a trail that speeds up allied champions’ Move Speed by 15% of yours. Your next Attack discharges the bonus Move Speed and Melee champions Slow the target by 50% for 1 second.
Caster’s Companion
- Total cost: 3000
- Recipe: Lost Chapter + Hextech Alternator + 700 gold
- Stats:
- 90 AP
- 600 Mana
- 20 Ability Haste
- Unique Passive: Load
- Gain a Shot Charge every 3 seconds, up to 6 maximum.
- Unique Passive: Fire
- Damaging abilities consume all Shot Charges to deal an additional (40 +8% AP) magic damage to the target and one additional nearby target per charge. If there are insufficient targets in range, for each remaining shot, repeat the damage on the primary target dealing 35% damage.
Cryptbloom
- Total cost: 2850
- Recipe: Blighting Jewel + Fiendish Codex + 850 gold
- Stats:
- 70 AP
- 30% Magic Penetration
- 15 Ability Haste
- Unique Passive: Life From Death (60 second cooldown)
- Whenever you get a takedown on an enemy champion within 3 seconds of damaging them, create a healing nova on their location that heals allies for 50 + 50% AP
Stormsurge
- Total cost: 2800
- Hextech Alternator + Aether Wisp + 850 gold
- Stats:
- 100 AP
- 12 Magic Penetration
- 5% Move Speed
- Unique Passive: Stormraider (20 second cooldown)
- Dealing 35% of a champion’s max HP within 2.5 seconds applies Squall to them and grants 25% for 2 seconds.
- Unique Passive: Stormsurge
- After 2 seconds, Stormsurge strikes the target with lightning, dealing 100-200 (based on level) (+ 50% AP) magic damage to them. If they die to the lightning or before the lightning strikes, it detonates immediately in a large area around them and you gain 30 gold.
Malignance
- Total Cost: 3000 gold
- Recipe: Lost Chapter + Fiendish Codex + 900 gold
- Stats:
- 80 Ability Power
- 20 Ability Haste
- 600 Mana
- Passive: Ultimate Power
- Gain 15 Ability Haste for your Ultimate.
- Passive: Ultimate Flames
- Whenever you damage an enemy champion with your Ultimate, burn the ground beneath them for 3 seconds, dealing 60 (+6% AP) magic damage every second and reducing their Magic Resistance by (6-12 [level scaling]) for as long as they are on the burning ground.
Haunting Guise
- Total Cost: 1300 gold
- Recipe: Amplifying Tome + Ruby Crystal + 500 gold
- Stats:
- 35 Ability Power
- 200 Health
- Passive – Madness
- For each second in combat with enemy champions, deal 2% bonus damage (maximum of 6%).
Voltaic Cyclosword
- Total Cost: 2900 gold
- Recipe: The Brutalizer + Kircheis Shard + 863 gold
- Stats:
- 55 Attack Damage
- 18 Lethality
- 15 Ability Haste
- Passive: Energized
- Moving and Attacking will generate an Energized Attack. Dashes and Stealth stack Energized 75% faster.
- Passive: Firmament
- Your Energized Attack applies 100 bonus physical damage and Slows enemies for 99% for 0.75 seconds. Slow is a melee only.
Profane Hydra
- Total Cost: 3400 gold
- Recipe: Tiamat + The Brutalizer + 863 gold
- Stats:
- 60 Attack Damage
- 18 Lethality
- 20 Ability Haste
- Active: Heretical Slash
- Deal 65% total Attack Damage physical damage to nearby enemies. This damage increases to 97.5% total Attack Damage physical damage to enemies below 30% health.
- Passive: Cleave
- Attacks deal 40% AD (melee) / 20% AD (ranged) damage to other units within 450 units of the target hit.
Hubris
- Total Cost: 3000 gold
- Recipe: Serrated Dirk + Caulfield’s Warhammer + 900 gold
- Stats:
- 60 Attack Damage
- 18 Lethality
- 15 Ability Haste
- Passive: Ego
- When you kill an enemy champion you are granted a statue of yourself.
- Passive: Eminence
- When a champion that you have damaged within the last 3 seconds dies, gain 10 (+1 per Statue) Attack Damage for 60 seconds.
Opportunity
- Total Cost: 2700 gold
- Recipe: Serrated Dirk + Nether Shard + 800 gold
- Stats:
- 55 Attack Damage
- 18 Lethality
- 6% Movement Speed
- Passive: Murder
- After being out of combat with Champions for 8 seconds gains bonus Lethality. This Lethality lasts for 3 seconds after dealing damage to champions.
- Passive: Murderspeed
- If a champion dies within 3 seconds of damaging them, gain 150 decaying movement speed for 1.5 seconds.
Sundered Sky
- Total Cost: 3100 gold
- Recipe: Tunneler + Caulfield’s Warhammer + 900 gold
- 55 Attack Damage
- 15 Ability Haste
- 300 Health
- Passive: Lightshield Strike
- The first attack against a champion will critically strike for 150% damage and heals for 110% base AD +8% of missing health.
Nitro Hexaegis
- Total Cost: 3000 gold
- Recipe: Tunneler + Noonquiver + 600 gold
- 55 Attack Damage
- 20% Attack Speed
- 300 Health
- Passive:
- Gain 30 ultimate ability haste.
- Passive:
- After casting your ultimate, gain 35% attack speed and 15% bonus movement speed for 7 seconds.
Trailblazer
- Total Cost: 2400 gold
- Recipe: Winged Moonplate + Chain Vest + 800 gold
- 250 Health
- 40 Armor
- 5% Movement Speed
- Passive: Make the Path
- While moving, build up to 20 bonus Movement Speed. At maximum stacks, leave a trail that raises allied champions’ Movement Speed by 15% of yours. Your next attack discharges build up Move Speed; for Melee champions at top speed, this attack also Slows the target by 50% for 1 second.
Component Items
Rectrix
- Total Cost: 900 gold
- Recipe: Long Sword + 550 gold
- Stats:
- 20 Attack Damage
- 4% Movement Speed
Brutalizer
- Total Cost: 1337 gold
- Recipe: Glowing Mote + Pickaxe + 212 gold
- Stats:
- 25 Attack Damage
- 10 Ability Haste
- 8 Lethality
Glowing Mote
- Cost: 250 gold
- Stats:
- 5 Ability Haste
Steel Sigil
- Total Cost: 1200 gold
- Recipe: Long Sword + Cloth Armor + 550 gold
- Stats:
- 15 Attack Damage
- 30 Armor
Reworked Support Item tree
This is Season 2024’s completely reworked support starter item tree, and its creation has resulted in the removal of every other support item. However, that doesn’t mean players in the role will have any lack of decision making with their item.
This item has an entire path it sends players down, so bear with us. For now, here are the item’s base stats.
World Atlas
- Cost: 400 Gold
- Stats:
- 30 Health
- 25% Mana Regeneration
- 25% Health Regeneration
- 3 gold per 10 seconds
- Support Quest:
- Earn 500 gold from this item to transform it into Runic Compass, granting the player the ability to hold wards.
- Gold Generation:
- Gain a charge every 18 seconds, up to 3 charges. While nearby an ally champion, consume a charge to earn gold via the following methods
- Damaging abilities and attacks against champions or structures grant 30 (melee) / 28 (ranged) gold.
- Killing a minion by any means grants you 20 gold and the nearest allied champion the same amount of gold they would have received had they killed the minion.
- Gain a charge every 18 seconds, up to 3 charges. While nearby an ally champion, consume a charge to earn gold via the following methods
Runic Compass (Evolves from World Atlas)
- Cost: Upgraded from World Atlas at 500 gold generated via its passives.
- Stats:
- 100 Health
- 50% Mana Regeneration
- 50% Health Regeneration
- 5 gold per 10 seconds
- Support Quest:
- Earn 1000 gold from this item to transform it into Bounty of Worlds.
- Gold Generation:
- Gain a charge every 18 seconds, up to 3 charges. While nearby an ally champion, consume a charge to earn gold via the following methods:
- Damaging abilities and attacks against champions or structures grant 34 (melee) / 32 (ranged) gold.
- Killing a minion by any means grants you 28 gold and the nearest allied champion the same amount of gold they would have received had they killed the minion.
- Gain a charge every 18 seconds, up to 3 charges. While nearby an ally champion, consume a charge to earn gold via the following methods:
Bounty of Worlds (Evolves from Runic Compass)
- Cost: Upgraded from Runic Compass at 1000 gold generated via its passives.
- Bounty of Worlds has the same base stats as Runic Compass until it’s upgraded into one of 5 upgrade paths. Once it’s upgraded, the stats are as follows for all 5 options:
- 200 Health
- 75% Mana Regeneration
- 75% Health Regeneration
- 5 gold per 10 seconds
- Upgrade options:
- Celestial Opposition
- Passive: Blessing of the Mountain
- Become Blessed to reduce incoming champion damage by 40% (melee) / 25% (ranged), lingering for 2 seconds after taking damage from a champion. When the reduction wears off, unleash a shockwave around you that slows nearby enemies by 50% for 1.5 seconds. Effect refreshes after leaving combat for 15 seconds.
- Passive: Blessing of the Mountain
- Solstice Sleigh
- Passive:
- Slowing or Immobilizing an enemy champion grants you and a nearby ally with the lowest amount of health 120 bonus health and 90 movement speed for 4 seconds. 20 second cooldown.
- Passive:
- Bloodsong
- Passive: Spellblade
- After using an ability, your next attack is enhanced with an additional 75 physical damage on-hit (1.5 second cooldown). If the target is a champion, apply Expose Weakness, increasing the damage they take by 12% (melee) / 8% (ranged) for 6 seconds.
- Passive: Spellblade
- Dream Maker
- Passive: Dream Maker
- Gain a Blue Dream Bubble and a Purple Dream Bubble every 8 seconds. Healing and Shielding another ally blows both Dream Bubbles to them and empowers them for 3 seconds. Blue Bubble reduces 140 incoming damage on the next hit and Purple Bubble grants 90 bonus magic damage on the next hit.
- Passive: Dream Maker
- Zaz’Zak’s Realmspike
- Passive: Void Explosion
- Dealing ability damage to a champion causes an explosion at their current location that damages the target and nearby enemies, dealing 50 (+3% maximum health) magic damage, capped at 300 against monsters. 3 second cooldown.
- Passive: Void Explosion
- Celestial Opposition
Removed Items in Season 2024
While some Mythic items were modified to stay in the game following the removal of the Mythic item category, others have been removed entirely along with some component and Legendary items. Here’s a full list of everything that was removed:
Mythic Items
- Duskblade of Draktharr
- Radiant Virtue
- Goredrinker
- Divine Sunderer
- Galeforce
- Crown of the Shattered Queen
- Everfrost
- Evenshroud
- Night Harvester
- Luden’s Tempest
Legendary Items
- Demonic Embrace
- Prowler’s Claw
- Turbo Chemtank
- Gargoyle’s Stoneplate
- Chemtech Putrifier
- Silvermere Dawn
Component Items
- Leeching Leer
- Stopwatch (as well as the Perfect Timing rune)
- Aegis of the Legion
- Lifewell Pendant
- Chalice of Harmony
- Ironspike Whip
- Rageknife
- All support starters have been removed in favor of World Atlas
The removal of these component items has affected many existing items’ build paths, leading to many of them being altered to fit in new component items or be rebuilt from existing ones.
Changed Items in LoL Season 2024
Legendary items
Riftmaker
- Total Cost: 3000 gold
- Recipe: Haunting Guise + Fiendish Codex + 800 gold
- Stats:
- 70 Ability Power
- 15 Ability Haste
- 300 Health
- Passive: Void Corruption
- For each second in combat with enemy champions, deal 2% bonus damage (max 10%). At maximum strength, gain 10% (melee) / 6% (ranged) Omnivamp.
- Passive: Void Infusion
- Gain 2% of your bonus health as Ability Power.
- Omnivamp updated with the following (now only exists on Riftmaker):
- Omnivamp heals you for a percentage of damage you deal, with reduced effect (33% effectiveness) on minions and monsters.
- Omnivamp heals you for the full amount with Pet or AOE damaged
Liandry’s Torment
- Total Cost: 3000 gold
- Recipe: Haunting Guise + Blasting Wand + 850 gold
- Stats:
- 90 Ability Power
- 300 Health
- Passive: Torment
- Dealing damage with abilities causes enemies to burn for 2% maximum health magic damage per second for 3 seconds.
- Passive: Suffering
- For each second in combat with enemy champions, gain 2% bonus damage (max at 6% bonus damage).
Horizon Focus
- Total Cost: 2700 gold
- Recipe: Hextech Alternator + Fiendish Codex + 700 gold
- Stats:
- 90 Ability Power
- 20 Ability Haste
- Passive: Hypershot
- When you deal damage with Abilities to champions at 700 range or greater, reveal them for 6 seconds. Deal 10% increased damage to enemies revealed by Hypershot.
- Passive: Focus
- When revealing an enemy with Hypershot, reveal all other enemy champions within 1200 range of them for 2 seconds. 30 second cooldown.
Shadowflame
- Total Cost: 3200 gold
- Recipe: Needlessly Large Rod + Hextech Alternator + 850 gold
- Stats:
- 120 Ability Power
- 12 Magic Penetration
- Passive: Cinderbloom
- Magic damage and true damage critically strikes enemies below 35% health, dealing 20% increased damage (reduced to 30% increased damage for damage over time and pet effects).
Cosmic Drive
- Total Cost: 3000 gold
- Recipe: Kindlegem + Aether Wisp + Fiendish Codex + 450 gold
- Stats:
- 80 Ability Power
- 250 Health
- 25 Ability Haste
- 5% Movement Speed
- Passive: Spelldance
- Damaging an enemy champion with an ability grants bonus movement speed for 2 seconds.
Rod of Ages
- Total Cost: 2700 gold
- Recipe: Blasting Wand + Catalyst + 550 gold
- Stats:
- 50 Ability Power
- 300 Health
- 300 Mana
- This item gains 20 Health, 20 Mana, and 4 Ability Power every 60 seconds up to 10 times, for a maximum of 200 Health, 200 Mana, and 40 Ability Power. Upon reaching maximum stacks, gain a level.
- Passive: Eternity
- Restore Mana equal to 7% of premitigation damage taken from champions, and Health equal to 25% of Mana spent, up to 20 Health per cast, per second
- Removed: For every 200 healing or mana restored with Eternity, gain 35% bonus movement speed that decays over 3 seconds.
Serylda’s Grudge
- Total Cost: 3200 gold
- Recipe: Brutalizer + Last Whisper + 413 gold
- Stats:
- 45 Attack Damage
- 15 Lethality
- 15 Ability Haste
- Passive: Rancor
- Gain 22 (+12%) Lethality Armor Penetration
- Passive: Bitter Cold
- Damaging abilities slow enemies below 50% Health by 30% for 1 second
Jak’Sho the Protean
- Total Cost: 3200 gold
- Recipe: Chain Vest + Negatron Cloak + Ruby Crystal + 1100 gold
- Stats:
- 200 Health
- 50 Armor
- 50 Magic Resistance
- Passive: Voidborn Resilience
- For each second in champion combat gain a stack, up to a maximum of 5 stacks. At maximum stacks become empowered, increasing your bonus resists by 25% until end of combat.
Dead Man’s Plate
- Total Cost: 3100 gold
- Recipe: Winged Moonplate + Chain Vest + Ruby Crystal + 1100 gold
- Stats:
- 300 Health
- 45 Armor
- 5% Movement Speed
- Passive: Shipwrecker
- While moving, build up to 40 bonus Move Speed. Your next Attack discharges built up Move Speed to deal up to 40 (+100% base AD) bonus physical damage.
- Passive: Unsinkable
- The strength of movement slowing effects is reduced by 25%.
Force of Nature
- Total Cost: 2800 gold
- Recipe: Negatron Cloak + Winged Moonplate + Ruby Crystal + 700 gold
- Stats:
- 400 Health
- 50 Magic Resistance
- 5% Movement Speed
- Passive: Absorb
- Taking magic damage from enemy Champions grants a stack of Steadfast (up to a maximum of 8) for 7 seconds. Enemy Immobilizing effects grant an additional 2 stacks. One spell can add a new stack of Steadfast every 1 second.
- Dissipate: While at 8 stacks of Steadfast, gain 60 Magic Resist and 10% increased Movement Speed.
Echoes of Helia
- Total Cost: 2200 gold
- Recipe: Kindlegem + Bandleglass Mirror + 400 gold
- Stats:
- 200 Health
- 40 Ability Power
- 20 Ability Haste
- 125% Mana Regeneration
- Passive: Soul Siphon
- Damaging a champion grants a Soul Shard, up to a maximum of 3. Healing or Shielding an ally consumes all Soul Shards and restores 20 Health and deals 55 magic damage per Shard to the nearest enemy champion.
- Passive: Dissonance removed
Staff of Flowing Water
- Total Cost: 2300 gold
- Recipe: Fiendish Codex + Forbidden Idol + 600 gold
- Stats:
- 40 Ability Power
- 15 Ability Haste
- 125% Mana Regeneration
- 8% Heal and Shield Power
- Passive: Rapids
- Healing or Shielding allied champions (excluding the user) grants the user 40 Ability Power and 10% bonus Movement Speed over 3 seconds.
Ravenous Hydra
- Total Cost: 3300 gold
- Recipe: Tiamat + Caulfield’s Warhammer + Vampiric Scepter + 100 gold
- Stats:
- 70 Attack Damage
- 20 Ability Haste
- 10 Lifesteal
- Active: Ravenous Crescent
- Deal 80% total Attack Damage physical damage to nearby enemies. This damage applies Lifesteal. 10 second cooldown.
- Passive: Cleave
- Attacks deal 40% AD (melee) / 20% AD (ranged) damage to other units within 450 units of the target hit.
Titanic Hydra
- Total Cost: 3300 gold
- Recipe: Tiamat + Tunneler + Ruby Crystal + 600 gold
- Stats:
- 55 Attack Damage
- 550 Health
- Passive: Cleave
- Attacks deal additional physical damage on-hit and deal physical damage to enemies behind the target.
- Active: Titanic Crescent
- On your next attack, Cleave will instead deal more physical damage in a larger area.
Hullbreaker
- Total Cost: 3000 gold
- Recipe: Tunneler + Nether Shard + Pickaxe + 125 gold
- Stats:
- 65 Attack Damage
- 350 Health
- 5% Movement Speed
- Passive: Skipper
- Basic attacks grant a stack (up to a maximum of 5 stacks). Attacking an enemy champion or epic monster while at max stacks consumers all stacks to deal 150% base AD bonus physical damage, increased to 400% against structures.
- Passive: Boarding Part
- Nearby allied Siege and Super Minions gain 15-90 bonus armor and magic resistance (based on level).
Stridebreaker
- Total Cost: 3000 gold
- Recipe: Phage + Pickaxe + Dagger + 725 gold
- Stats:
- 50 Attack Damage
- 20% Attack Speed
- 400 Health
- Active: Halting Slash (15 second cooldown)
- Slow enemies in a radius centered around you by 25% and gain 25% bonus movement speed per champion hit that decays over 2 seconds. Can move while casting.
- Passive: Heroic Gait
- Dealing physical damage grants you 20 bonus movement speed for 2 seconds.
Wit’s End
- Total Cost: 2900 gold
- Recipe: Recurve Bow + Negatron Cloak + Dagger + 1000 gold
- Stats:
- 50% Attack Speed
- 50 Magic Resist
- 20% Tenacity
- Passive – Fray: Attacks apply 15 magic damage on-hit.
Spear of Shojin
- Total Cost: 3100 gold
- Recipe: Kindlegem + Caulfield’s Warhammer + Pickaxe + 325 gold
- Stats:
- TBD
- Passive: Dragonforce
- Your non-ultimate spells gain 15 Ability Haste
- Passive: Focused Will
- Spell hits grant stacks, up to 3. Your spells deal 3% increased damage for each stack (up to 9%).
- Item performance will differ for melee and ranged users.
Guardian Angel
- Total Cost: 3000 gold
- Recipe: B.F. Sword + Steel Sigil + 950 gold
- 55 Attack Damage
- 45 Armor
- Passive: Rebirth
- Upon taking lethal damage, restores 50% of base health and 100% of maximum mana after 4 seconds of stasis. 300 second cooldown.
Phantom Dancer
- Total Cost: 2800
- Recipe: Hearthbound Axe + Cloak of Agility + 1000 gold
- 20 Attack Damage
- 30% Attack Speed
- 20% Critical Strike Chance
- 10% Movement Speed
- Passive: Spectral Waltz
- On-attack, basic attacks grant ghosting and a stack of 7% bonus attack speed up to 5 stacks (maximum 35% bonus attack speed).
Component items
Phage
- Total Cost: 1100 gold
- Recipe: Ruby Crystal + Long Sword + 350 gold
- Stats:
- 15 AD
- 200 HP
- Passive: Rage
- Attacking a unit grants 20 movement speed for 2 seconds.
Tiamat
- Total Cost: 1200 gold
- Recipe: Long Sword + Long Sword + 500 gold
- Stats:
- 20 Attack Damage
- Passive: Cleave
- Attacks deal 40% AD (melee) / 20% AD (ranged) damage to other units within 450 units of the target hit.
- Active: Crescent (10 second cooldown)
- Deal 60% physical damage to enemies around you.
Amplifying Tome
- Price reduced to 400 gold
Seeker’s Armguard
- Total Cost: 1600 gold
- Recipe: Amplifying Tome + Amplifying Tome + Cloth Armor + 500 gold
- Stats:
- 40 Ability Power
- 35 Armor
- Active: Stasis
- Use one time only to become Invulnerable and Untargetable for 2.5 seconds. The user is prevented from taking any other actions during this time (transforms into Broken Armguard on use).