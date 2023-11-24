All League of Legends items added, removed & changed in Season 2024

League of Legends is getting a massive item overhaul for Season 2024, with Mythic items being taken out entirely as new items are added and several old items are removed. Here’s a full list of all the item changes you need to know about.

League of Legends Season 2024 seems to be one of the biggest shake-ups to LoL’s normal gameplay in a long time. Between the Void pervading every part of the map, sweeping geometry changes, and new mechanics based around the Void theme, there’s a lot going on.

Article continues after ad

However, perhaps the biggest shift is with the items that are available to players. While this isn’t quite as big as the Mythic item update that added and changed around 60 items to kick off Season 11, there’s a lot going on here.

Article continues after ad

Bear in mind that the entire list is subject to change, and that numbers may be swapped around before all of these items drop in the pre-season.

Here are all the League of Legends items that are being added, removed, and changed going into LoL Season 2024.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Contents

New items coming in LoL Season 2024

Legendary items

Dawncore

Total cost: 2700 Recipe: Bandleglass Mirror + Bandleglass Mirror + 700 gold

Stats: 40 AP 20 Ability Haste +150% Base Mana Regen

Unique Passive: First Light Gain 3% Heal and Shield power and 5 AP per 100% Base Mana Regen.

Unique Passive: Radiance Gain 18% Summoner Spell Haste



Kaenic Rookern

Total cost: 2900 Recipe: Spectral Cowl + Negatron Cloak + 750 gold

Stats: 400 HP 80 MR +150% Base Health Regen

Unique Passive: Magebane After not taking magic damage for 12 seconds, gain a magic shield for 20% of your maximum health.



Hollow Radiance

Total cost: 2800 Recipe: Bami’s Cinder + Spectral Cowl + 550 gold

Stats: 600 HP 40 Magic Resist 100% Base Mana Regen

Unique Passive: Immolate Taking or dealing damage causes you to begin dealing (10 +1.75% bonus HP) magic damage per second to nearby enemies (increased by 25% against minions) for 3 seconds. Taking or dealing damage refreshes the duration of this effect.

Unique Passive: Desolate Killing an enemy deals (20 +3.5% bonus HP) magic damage in an area around them.



Unending Despair

Total cost: 2800 Recipe: Chain Vest + Kindlegem + Ruby Crystal + 800 gold

Stats: 400 HP 55 Armor 10 Ability Haste

Unique Passive: Anguish Every 7 seconds while in combat with champions, deal (3% bonus HP + 20-40 (based on level)) magic damage to nearby champions, healing for 250% of the damage dealt.



Trailblazer

Total cost: 2400 Recipe: Chain Vest + Winged Moonplate + 800 gold

Stats: 250 HP 40 Armor 5% Movement Speed

Unique Passive: Lead the Way While moving, gain 20 bonus Move Speed. At max speed, create a trail that speeds up allied champions’ Move Speed by 15% of yours. Your next Attack discharges the bonus Move Speed and Melee champions Slow the target by 50% for 1 second.



Caster’s Companion

Total cost: 3000 Recipe: Lost Chapter + Hextech Alternator + 700 gold

Stats: 90 AP 600 Mana 20 Ability Haste

Unique Passive: Load Gain a Shot Charge every 3 seconds, up to 6 maximum.

Unique Passive: Fire Damaging abilities consume all Shot Charges to deal an additional (40 +8% AP) magic damage to the target and one additional nearby target per charge. If there are insufficient targets in range, for each remaining shot, repeat the damage on the primary target dealing 35% damage.



Cryptbloom

Total cost: 2850 Recipe: Blighting Jewel + Fiendish Codex + 850 gold

Stats: 70 AP 30% Magic Penetration 15 Ability Haste

Unique Passive: Life From Death (60 second cooldown) Whenever you get a takedown on an enemy champion within 3 seconds of damaging them, create a healing nova on their location that heals allies for 50 + 50% AP



Stormsurge

Total cost: 2800 Hextech Alternator + Aether Wisp + 850 gold

Stats: 100 AP 12 Magic Penetration 5% Move Speed

Unique Passive: Stormraider (20 second cooldown) Dealing 35% of a champion’s max HP within 2.5 seconds applies Squall to them and grants 25% for 2 seconds.

Unique Passive: Stormsurge After 2 seconds, Stormsurge strikes the target with lightning, dealing 100-200 (based on level) (+ 50% AP) magic damage to them. If they die to the lightning or before the lightning strikes, it detonates immediately in a large area around them and you gain 30 gold.



Malignance

Total Cost: 3000 gold Recipe: Lost Chapter + Fiendish Codex + 900 gold

Stats: 80 Ability Power 20 Ability Haste 600 Mana

Passive: Ultimate Power Gain 15 Ability Haste for your Ultimate.

Passive: Ultimate Flames Whenever you damage an enemy champion with your Ultimate, burn the ground beneath them for 3 seconds, dealing 60 (+6% AP) magic damage every second and reducing their Magic Resistance by (6-12 [level scaling]) for as long as they are on the burning ground.



Haunting Guise

Total Cost: 1300 gold Recipe: Amplifying Tome + Ruby Crystal + 500 gold

Stats: 35 Ability Power 200 Health

Passive – Madness For each second in combat with enemy champions, deal 2% bonus damage (maximum of 6%).



Voltaic Cyclosword

Total Cost: 2900 gold Recipe: The Brutalizer + Kircheis Shard + 863 gold

Stats: 55 Attack Damage 18 Lethality 15 Ability Haste

Passive: Energized Moving and Attacking will generate an Energized Attack. Dashes and Stealth stack Energized 75% faster.

Passive: Firmament Your Energized Attack applies 100 bonus physical damage and Slows enemies for 99% for 0.75 seconds. Slow is a melee only.



Profane Hydra

Total Cost: 3400 gold

Recipe: Tiamat + The Brutalizer + 863 gold

Stats: 60 Attack Damage 18 Lethality 20 Ability Haste

Active: Heretical Slash Deal 65% total Attack Damage physical damage to nearby enemies. This damage increases to 97.5% total Attack Damage physical damage to enemies below 30% health.

Passive: Cleave Attacks deal 40% AD (melee) / 20% AD (ranged) damage to other units within 450 units of the target hit.



Hubris

Total Cost: 3000 gold

Recipe: Serrated Dirk + Caulfield’s Warhammer + 900 gold

Stats: 60 Attack Damage 18 Lethality 15 Ability Haste

Passive: Ego When you kill an enemy champion you are granted a statue of yourself.

Passive: Eminence When a champion that you have damaged within the last 3 seconds dies, gain 10 (+1 per Statue) Attack Damage for 60 seconds.



Opportunity

Total Cost: 2700 gold

Recipe: Serrated Dirk + Nether Shard + 800 gold

Stats: 55 Attack Damage 18 Lethality 6% Movement Speed

Passive: Murder After being out of combat with Champions for 8 seconds gains bonus Lethality. This Lethality lasts for 3 seconds after dealing damage to champions.

Passive: Murderspeed If a champion dies within 3 seconds of damaging them, gain 150 decaying movement speed for 1.5 seconds.



Sundered Sky

Total Cost: 3100 gold

Recipe: Tunneler + Caulfield’s Warhammer + 900 gold 55 Attack Damage 15 Ability Haste 300 Health

Passive: Lightshield Strike The first attack against a champion will critically strike for 150% damage and heals for 110% base AD +8% of missing health.



Nitro Hexaegis

Total Cost: 3000 gold

Recipe: Tunneler + Noonquiver + 600 gold 55 Attack Damage 20% Attack Speed 300 Health

Passive: Gain 30 ultimate ability haste.

Passive: After casting your ultimate, gain 35% attack speed and 15% bonus movement speed for 7 seconds.



Trailblazer

Total Cost: 2400 gold

Recipe: Winged Moonplate + Chain Vest + 800 gold 250 Health 40 Armor 5% Movement Speed

Passive: Make the Path While moving, build up to 20 bonus Movement Speed. At maximum stacks, leave a trail that raises allied champions’ Movement Speed by 15% of yours. Your next attack discharges build up Move Speed; for Melee champions at top speed, this attack also Slows the target by 50% for 1 second.



Component Items

Rectrix

Total Cost: 900 gold

Recipe: Long Sword + 550 gold

Stats: 20 Attack Damage 4% Movement Speed



Brutalizer

Total Cost: 1337 gold

Recipe: Glowing Mote + Pickaxe + 212 gold

Stats: 25 Attack Damage 10 Ability Haste 8 Lethality



Glowing Mote

Cost: 250 gold

Stats: 5 Ability Haste



Steel Sigil

Total Cost: 1200 gold

Recipe: Long Sword + Cloth Armor + 550 gold

Stats: 15 Attack Damage 30 Armor



Reworked Support Item tree

This is Season 2024’s completely reworked support starter item tree, and its creation has resulted in the removal of every other support item. However, that doesn’t mean players in the role will have any lack of decision making with their item.

This item has an entire path it sends players down, so bear with us. For now, here are the item’s base stats.

Article continues after ad

World Atlas

Cost: 400 Gold

Stats: 30 Health 25% Mana Regeneration 25% Health Regeneration 3 gold per 10 seconds

Support Quest: Earn 500 gold from this item to transform it into Runic Compass, granting the player the ability to hold wards.

Gold Generation: Gain a charge every 18 seconds, up to 3 charges. While nearby an ally champion, consume a charge to earn gold via the following methods Damaging abilities and attacks against champions or structures grant 30 (melee) / 28 (ranged) gold. Killing a minion by any means grants you 20 gold and the nearest allied champion the same amount of gold they would have received had they killed the minion.



Runic Compass (Evolves from World Atlas)

Cost: Upgraded from World Atlas at 500 gold generated via its passives.

Stats: 100 Health 50% Mana Regeneration 50% Health Regeneration 5 gold per 10 seconds

Support Quest: Earn 1000 gold from this item to transform it into Bounty of Worlds.

Gold Generation: Gain a charge every 18 seconds, up to 3 charges. While nearby an ally champion, consume a charge to earn gold via the following methods: Damaging abilities and attacks against champions or structures grant 34 (melee) / 32 (ranged) gold. Killing a minion by any means grants you 28 gold and the nearest allied champion the same amount of gold they would have received had they killed the minion.



Bounty of Worlds (Evolves from Runic Compass)

Cost: Upgraded from Runic Compass at 1000 gold generated via its passives.

Bounty of Worlds has the same base stats as Runic Compass until it’s upgraded into one of 5 upgrade paths. Once it’s upgraded, the stats are as follows for all 5 options: 200 Health 75% Mana Regeneration 75% Health Regeneration 5 gold per 10 seconds

Upgrade options: Celestial Opposition Passive: Blessing of the Mountain Become Blessed to reduce incoming champion damage by 40% (melee) / 25% (ranged), lingering for 2 seconds after taking damage from a champion. When the reduction wears off, unleash a shockwave around you that slows nearby enemies by 50% for 1.5 seconds. Effect refreshes after leaving combat for 15 seconds. Solstice Sleigh Passive: Slowing or Immobilizing an enemy champion grants you and a nearby ally with the lowest amount of health 120 bonus health and 90 movement speed for 4 seconds. 20 second cooldown. Bloodsong Passive: Spellblade After using an ability, your next attack is enhanced with an additional 75 physical damage on-hit (1.5 second cooldown). If the target is a champion, apply Expose Weakness, increasing the damage they take by 12% (melee) / 8% (ranged) for 6 seconds. Dream Maker Passive: Dream Maker Gain a Blue Dream Bubble and a Purple Dream Bubble every 8 seconds. Healing and Shielding another ally blows both Dream Bubbles to them and empowers them for 3 seconds. Blue Bubble reduces 140 incoming damage on the next hit and Purple Bubble grants 90 bonus magic damage on the next hit. Zaz’Zak’s Realmspike Passive: Void Explosion Dealing ability damage to a champion causes an explosion at their current location that damages the target and nearby enemies, dealing 50 (+3% maximum health) magic damage, capped at 300 against monsters. 3 second cooldown.



Removed Items in Season 2024

While some Mythic items were modified to stay in the game following the removal of the Mythic item category, others have been removed entirely along with some component and Legendary items. Here’s a full list of everything that was removed:

Article continues after ad

Mythic Items

Duskblade of Draktharr

Radiant Virtue

Goredrinker

Divine Sunderer

Galeforce

Crown of the Shattered Queen

Everfrost

Evenshroud

Night Harvester

Luden’s Tempest

Legendary Items

Demonic Embrace

Prowler’s Claw

Turbo Chemtank

Gargoyle’s Stoneplate

Chemtech Putrifier

Silvermere Dawn

Component Items

Leeching Leer

Stopwatch (as well as the Perfect Timing rune)

Aegis of the Legion

Lifewell Pendant

Chalice of Harmony

Ironspike Whip

Rageknife

All support starters have been removed in favor of World Atlas

The removal of these component items has affected many existing items’ build paths, leading to many of them being altered to fit in new component items or be rebuilt from existing ones.

Changed Items in LoL Season 2024

Legendary items

Riftmaker

Total Cost: 3000 gold

Recipe: Haunting Guise + Fiendish Codex + 800 gold

Stats: 70 Ability Power 15 Ability Haste 300 Health

Passive: Void Corruption For each second in combat with enemy champions, deal 2% bonus damage (max 10%). At maximum strength, gain 10% (melee) / 6% (ranged) Omnivamp.

Passive: Void Infusion Gain 2% of your bonus health as Ability Power.

Omnivamp updated with the following (now only exists on Riftmaker): Omnivamp heals you for a percentage of damage you deal, with reduced effect (33% effectiveness) on minions and monsters. Omnivamp heals you for the full amount with Pet or AOE damaged



Liandry’s Torment

Total Cost: 3000 gold

Recipe: Haunting Guise + Blasting Wand + 850 gold

Stats: 90 Ability Power 300 Health

Passive: Torment Dealing damage with abilities causes enemies to burn for 2% maximum health magic damage per second for 3 seconds.

Passive: Suffering For each second in combat with enemy champions, gain 2% bonus damage (max at 6% bonus damage).



Horizon Focus

Total Cost: 2700 gold

Recipe: Hextech Alternator + Fiendish Codex + 700 gold

Stats: 90 Ability Power 20 Ability Haste

Passive: Hypershot When you deal damage with Abilities to champions at 700 range or greater, reveal them for 6 seconds. Deal 10% increased damage to enemies revealed by Hypershot.

Passive: Focus When revealing an enemy with Hypershot, reveal all other enemy champions within 1200 range of them for 2 seconds. 30 second cooldown.



Shadowflame

Total Cost: 3200 gold

Recipe: Needlessly Large Rod + Hextech Alternator + 850 gold

Stats: 120 Ability Power 12 Magic Penetration

Passive: Cinderbloom Magic damage and true damage critically strikes enemies below 35% health, dealing 20% increased damage (reduced to 30% increased damage for damage over time and pet effects).



Cosmic Drive

Total Cost: 3000 gold

Recipe: Kindlegem + Aether Wisp + Fiendish Codex + 450 gold

Stats: 80 Ability Power 250 Health 25 Ability Haste 5% Movement Speed

Passive: Spelldance Damaging an enemy champion with an ability grants bonus movement speed for 2 seconds.



Rod of Ages

Total Cost: 2700 gold

Recipe: Blasting Wand + Catalyst + 550 gold

Stats: 50 Ability Power 300 Health 300 Mana

This item gains 20 Health, 20 Mana, and 4 Ability Power every 60 seconds up to 10 times, for a maximum of 200 Health, 200 Mana, and 40 Ability Power. Upon reaching maximum stacks, gain a level.

Passive: Eternity Restore Mana equal to 7% of premitigation damage taken from champions, and Health equal to 25% of Mana spent, up to 20 Health per cast, per second

Removed: For every 200 healing or mana restored with Eternity, gain 35% bonus movement speed that decays over 3 seconds.

Serylda’s Grudge

Total Cost: 3200 gold

Recipe: Brutalizer + Last Whisper + 413 gold

Stats: 45 Attack Damage 15 Lethality 15 Ability Haste

Passive: Rancor Gain 22 (+12%) Lethality Armor Penetration

Passive: Bitter Cold Damaging abilities slow enemies below 50% Health by 30% for 1 second



Jak’Sho the Protean

Total Cost: 3200 gold

Recipe: Chain Vest + Negatron Cloak + Ruby Crystal + 1100 gold

Stats: 200 Health 50 Armor 50 Magic Resistance

Passive: Voidborn Resilience For each second in champion combat gain a stack, up to a maximum of 5 stacks. At maximum stacks become empowered, increasing your bonus resists by 25% until end of combat.



Dead Man’s Plate

Total Cost: 3100 gold

Recipe: Winged Moonplate + Chain Vest + Ruby Crystal + 1100 gold

Stats: 300 Health 45 Armor 5% Movement Speed

Passive: Shipwrecker While moving, build up to 40 bonus Move Speed. Your next Attack discharges built up Move Speed to deal up to 40 (+100% base AD) bonus physical damage.

Passive: Unsinkable The strength of movement slowing effects is reduced by 25%.



Force of Nature

Total Cost: 2800 gold

Recipe: Negatron Cloak + Winged Moonplate + Ruby Crystal + 700 gold

Stats: 400 Health 50 Magic Resistance 5% Movement Speed

Passive: Absorb Taking magic damage from enemy Champions grants a stack of Steadfast (up to a maximum of 8) for 7 seconds. Enemy Immobilizing effects grant an additional 2 stacks. One spell can add a new stack of Steadfast every 1 second. Dissipate: While at 8 stacks of Steadfast, gain 60 Magic Resist and 10% increased Movement Speed.



Echoes of Helia

Total Cost: 2200 gold

Recipe: Kindlegem + Bandleglass Mirror + 400 gold

Stats: 200 Health 40 Ability Power 20 Ability Haste 125% Mana Regeneration

Passive: Soul Siphon Damaging a champion grants a Soul Shard, up to a maximum of 3. Healing or Shielding an ally consumes all Soul Shards and restores 20 Health and deals 55 magic damage per Shard to the nearest enemy champion.

Passive: Dissonance removed

Staff of Flowing Water

Total Cost: 2300 gold

Recipe: Fiendish Codex + Forbidden Idol + 600 gold

Stats: 40 Ability Power 15 Ability Haste 125% Mana Regeneration 8% Heal and Shield Power

Passive: Rapids Healing or Shielding allied champions (excluding the user) grants the user 40 Ability Power and 10% bonus Movement Speed over 3 seconds.



Ravenous Hydra

Total Cost: 3300 gold

Recipe: Tiamat + Caulfield’s Warhammer + Vampiric Scepter + 100 gold

Stats: 70 Attack Damage 20 Ability Haste 10 Lifesteal

Active: Ravenous Crescent Deal 80% total Attack Damage physical damage to nearby enemies. This damage applies Lifesteal. 10 second cooldown.

Passive: Cleave Attacks deal 40% AD (melee) / 20% AD (ranged) damage to other units within 450 units of the target hit.



Titanic Hydra

Total Cost: 3300 gold

Recipe: Tiamat + Tunneler + Ruby Crystal + 600 gold

Stats: 55 Attack Damage 550 Health

Passive: Cleave Attacks deal additional physical damage on-hit and deal physical damage to enemies behind the target.

Active: Titanic Crescent On your next attack, Cleave will instead deal more physical damage in a larger area.



Hullbreaker

Total Cost: 3000 gold

Recipe: Tunneler + Nether Shard + Pickaxe + 125 gold

Stats: 65 Attack Damage 350 Health 5% Movement Speed

Passive: Skipper Basic attacks grant a stack (up to a maximum of 5 stacks). Attacking an enemy champion or epic monster while at max stacks consumers all stacks to deal 150% base AD bonus physical damage, increased to 400% against structures.

Passive: Boarding Part Nearby allied Siege and Super Minions gain 15-90 bonus armor and magic resistance (based on level).



Stridebreaker

Total Cost: 3000 gold

Recipe: Phage + Pickaxe + Dagger + 725 gold

Stats: 50 Attack Damage 20% Attack Speed 400 Health

Active: Halting Slash (15 second cooldown) Slow enemies in a radius centered around you by 25% and gain 25% bonus movement speed per champion hit that decays over 2 seconds. Can move while casting.

Passive: Heroic Gait Dealing physical damage grants you 20 bonus movement speed for 2 seconds.



Wit’s End

Total Cost: 2900 gold

Recipe: Recurve Bow + Negatron Cloak + Dagger + 1000 gold

Stats: 50% Attack Speed 50 Magic Resist 20% Tenacity

Passive – Fray: Attacks apply 15 magic damage on-hit.

Spear of Shojin

Total Cost: 3100 gold

Recipe: Kindlegem + Caulfield’s Warhammer + Pickaxe + 325 gold

Stats: TBD

Passive: Dragonforce Your non-ultimate spells gain 15 Ability Haste

Passive: Focused Will Spell hits grant stacks, up to 3. Your spells deal 3% increased damage for each stack (up to 9%).

Item performance will differ for melee and ranged users.

Guardian Angel

Total Cost: 3000 gold

Recipe: B.F. Sword + Steel Sigil + 950 gold 55 Attack Damage 45 Armor

Passive: Rebirth Upon taking lethal damage, restores 50% of base health and 100% of maximum mana after 4 seconds of stasis. 300 second cooldown.



Phantom Dancer

Total Cost: 2800

Recipe: Hearthbound Axe + Cloak of Agility + 1000 gold 20 Attack Damage 30% Attack Speed 20% Critical Strike Chance 10% Movement Speed

Passive: Spectral Waltz On-attack, basic attacks grant ghosting and a stack of 7% bonus attack speed up to 5 stacks (maximum 35% bonus attack speed).



Component items

Phage

Total Cost: 1100 gold

Recipe: Ruby Crystal + Long Sword + 350 gold

Stats: 15 AD 200 HP

Passive: Rage Attacking a unit grants 20 movement speed for 2 seconds.



Tiamat

Total Cost: 1200 gold

Recipe: Long Sword + Long Sword + 500 gold

Stats: 20 Attack Damage

Passive: Cleave Attacks deal 40% AD (melee) / 20% AD (ranged) damage to other units within 450 units of the target hit.

Active: Crescent (10 second cooldown) Deal 60% physical damage to enemies around you.



Amplifying Tome

Price reduced to 400 gold

Seeker’s Armguard