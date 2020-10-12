Everything we know about LoL champion Seraphine: release date, abilities - Dexerto

The next League of Legends champion, mysterious Twitter darling and newest K/DA popstar Seraphine, is rumored to have been handed a Worlds 2020 release date. Here’s everything we know about LoL champ 152 so far.

On August 19, the League of Legends community discovered a mysterious Twitter account by the name of @seradotwav. This profile, created months prior, was soon outed as a Riot run account, based around LoL champion 152.

Now, weeks later, the character has joined K/DA, and had multiple abilities leaked. Dexerto believes we’ve pinpointed the new champion’s planned Worlds 2020 release date as well; here’s everything we know about Seraphine.

Seraphine joins K/DA for “The Baddest”

League of Legends’ massively successful pop group K/DA announced their return on August 27, revealing they would be featuring new artists on their first album.

The first featuring artist turned out to be Seraphine, the mysterious Twitter star.

It was confirmed on Seraphine’s Twitter, on September 4, that she will be linking up with K/DA to help “produce their album and feature on an upcoming track.”

i know a lot of you have been guessing, but i can finally say that i'm collaborating with K/DA!!! i'll be working with them to help produce their album and (gasp!) feature on an upcoming track🎵 this is seriously a dream come true and it's all possible thanks to you😭💜💞 — Seraphine⭐🌊 (@seradotwav) September 4, 2020

This reveal was also the final piece of the puzzle that confirmed the Seraphine character was related to League of Legends. It also locked in the fact that the “aspiring singer” was, in fact, part of the larger Riot Games family.

Seraphine has been described in all her social media bios as an “aspiring songwriter [and] producer” who has “got big dreams”. That lines up with leaks champ 152’s “sensational” nature will come from her musical abilities.

More recently, the “aspiring songwriter” has been linking up with K/DA proper to write another track. The quartet and their newest member were even spotted at Shanghai airport, “arriving for the show,” which will be the Worlds 2020 finals.

Seraphine abilities

The singer has already had her abilities leaked, thanks to dataminer PixelButts, who originally found the mage’s passive and E in the Wild Rift game files. When Wild Rift went into beta, they then found the remaining three.

Her passive seems to incorporate a new “Echo” mechanic that allows her to cast abilities twice. Using her abilities near allies also grants “notes,” which gives her extra attack range and damage on her next attack.

Her Q does magic damage in an area, increasing based on the enemy’s missing health. Her W will shield all nearby ally champions, granting them movement speed ⁠— similar to Karma’s Inspire/Defiance. However, if Seraphine is already shielded, close allies will be healed based on missing health instead.

Seraphine’s E will deal magic damage to enemies and slow them.

If they are already slowed, they’ll be rooted instead. Finally, her ultimate does magic damage to enemies and charms them for four seconds, increasing in range after touching an ally or enemy champion.

These abilities, combined with the Echo passive, means Seraphine has a lot of utility. She can shield and heal her allies at the same time if she has her passive stacked, or double down with her Q damage, or even slow then root enemies.

This kit isn’t official as of yet, but if it’s in the Wild Rift game files, you can hazard a guess that they’ll be coming to League of Legends too.

Someone asked me to take another look at the Brazil Wild Rift data (from June 2020) and I think I have all of Seraphine's kit now, or at least as much as was there at the time, not sure about the new build yet Hero ID: 1034 Spells: 1034XX[YY], where YY is extended tooltip(?) pic.twitter.com/YfdV96kSkm — PixelButts (@PixelButts) September 19, 2020

Seraphine release date

Seraphine’s mysterious social media accounts certainly do seem to be the start of a teaser run for League champ 152. If that’s the case, the “sensational mage” should be set to arrive in-game sooner rather than later.

Riot has already handed us a rough Seraphine release date as well. Back in June, in a champ roadmap update, the devs admitted they were aiming to “release one new champion per role each year,” starting in Season 10.

Sett (top), Lillia (jungle), and Yone (mid) have already made their Summoner’s Rift debuts this year. New “jawdropping” marksman Samira has just been released as well. That fills the bot lane check-box for Riot’s 2020 plans.

All this would put ⁠Seraphine on a collision course with Worlds ⁠— Patch 10.22 ⁠— timing it perfectly for her to release a solo Worlds song.

Seraphine release skins

Seraphine is set to be released with at least one skin, the first League of Legends Ultimate variant since mid-2018. The ultimate skin will have three stages: “Indie,” “Rising Star,” and “Superstar,” all of which will be part of the upcoming K/DA skin line.

“Seraphine goes from singing in her room to jampacked arenas with K/DA!! Watch her evolution from indie sensation, to rising star, to superstar!” Riot wrote on Oct. 12.

Seraphine goes from singing in her room to jampacked arenas with K/DA!! Watch her evolution from indie sensation, to rising star, to superstar! 🎙️ K/DA ALL OUT Seraphine Indie

⭐ K/DA ALL OUT Seraphine Rising Star

🌟 K/DA ALL OUT Seraphine Superstar pic.twitter.com/Ey9QIqut6e — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) October 11, 2020

Dexerto has also reached out to the ‘Seraphine’ account. At the time of publishing, however, we have received no reply from whoever is responsible for the profile.

Want to get involved in the discussion about the new champion before then? Already decided (for whatever reason) to make the popstar your new main? There’s a Reddit forum already live at /r/SeraphineMains, just for you.