Everything we know about LoL champion Seraphine: release date, abilities - Dexerto

Everything we know about LoL champion Seraphine: release date, abilities

Published: 12/Oct/2020 2:00 Updated: 12/Oct/2020 6:11

by Isaac McIntyre
Riot Games

Seraphine

The next League of Legends champion, mysterious Twitter darling and newest K/DA popstar Seraphine, is rumored to have been handed a Worlds 2020 release date. Here’s everything we know about LoL champ 152 so far.

On August 19, the League of Legends community discovered a mysterious Twitter account by the name of @seradotwav. This profile, created months prior, was soon outed as a Riot run account, based around LoL champion 152.

Now, weeks later, the character has joined K/DA, and had multiple abilities leaked. Dexerto believes we’ve pinpointed the new champion’s planned Worlds 2020 release date as well; here’s everything we know about Seraphine.

Seraphine joins K/DA for “The Baddest”

League of Legends’ massively successful pop group K/DA announced their return on August 27, revealing they would be featuring new artists on their first album.

The first featuring artist turned out to be Seraphine, the mysterious Twitter star.

It was confirmed on Seraphine’s Twitter, on September 4, that she will be linking up with K/DA to help “produce their album and feature on an upcoming track.”

This reveal was also the final piece of the puzzle that confirmed the Seraphine character was related to League of Legends. It also locked in the fact that the “aspiring singer” was, in fact, part of the larger Riot Games family.

Seraphine has been described in all her social media bios as an “aspiring songwriter [and] producer” who has “got big dreams”. That lines up with leaks champ 152’s “sensational” nature will come from her musical abilities.

More recently, the “aspiring songwriter” has been linking up with K/DA proper to write another track. The quartet and their newest member were even spotted at Shanghai airport, “arriving for the show,” which will be the Worlds 2020 finals.

Seraphine abilities

The singer has already had her abilities leaked, thanks to dataminer PixelButts, who originally found the mage’s passive and E in the Wild Rift game files. When Wild Rift went into beta, they then found the remaining three.

Her passive seems to incorporate a new “Echo” mechanic that allows her to cast abilities twice. Using her abilities near allies also grants “notes,” which gives her extra attack range and damage on her next attack.

Her Q does magic damage in an area, increasing based on the enemy’s missing health. Her W will shield all nearby ally champions, granting them movement speed ⁠— similar to Karma’s Inspire/Defiance. However, if Seraphine is already shielded, close allies will be healed based on missing health instead.

Seraphine’s E will deal magic damage to enemies and slow them.

If they are already slowed, they’ll be rooted instead. Finally, her ultimate does magic damage to enemies and charms them for four seconds, increasing in range after touching an ally or enemy champion.

Seraphine teasers have begun appearing on mysterious Twitter and Instagram accounts.
Twitter: seradotwav
Seraphine teasers have appeared on Twitter and Instagram.

These abilities, combined with the Echo passive, means Seraphine has a lot of utility. She can shield and heal her allies at the same time if she has her passive stacked, or double down with her Q damage, or even slow then root enemies.

This kit isn’t official as of yet, but if it’s in the Wild Rift game files, you can hazard a guess that they’ll be coming to League of Legends too.

Seraphine release date

Seraphine’s mysterious social media accounts certainly do seem to be the start of a teaser run for League champ 152. If that’s the case, the “sensational mage” should be set to arrive in-game sooner rather than later.

Riot has already handed us a rough Seraphine release date as well. Back in June, in a champ roadmap update, the devs admitted they were aiming to “release one new champion per role each year,” starting in Season 10.

Sett (top), Lillia (jungle), and Yone (mid) have already made their Summoner’s Rift debuts this year. New “jawdropping” marksman Samira has just been released as well. That fills the bot lane check-box for Riot’s 2020 plans.

All this would put ⁠Seraphine on a collision course with Worlds ⁠— Patch 10.22 ⁠— timing it perfectly for her to release a solo Worlds song.

Seraphine will likely be released around the start of Worlds in September.
Twitter: seradotwav
Seraphine will be released during Worlds in September.

Seraphine release skins

Seraphine is set to be released with at least one skin, the first League of Legends Ultimate variant since mid-2018. The ultimate skin will have three stages: “Indie,” “Rising Star,” and “Superstar,” all of which will be part of the upcoming K/DA skin line.

“Seraphine goes from singing in her room to jampacked arenas with K/DA!! Watch her evolution from indie sensation, to rising star, to superstar!” Riot wrote on Oct. 12.

Dexerto has also reached out to the ‘Seraphine’ account. At the time of publishing, however, we have received no reply from whoever is responsible for the profile.

Want to get involved in the discussion about the new champion before then? Already decided (for whatever reason) to make the popstar your new main? There’s a Reddit forum already live at /r/SeraphineMains, just for you.

League of Legends

Seraphine to receive K/DA Ultimate skin for League of Legends release

Published: 12/Oct/2020 2:26

by Andrew Amos
K/DA ALL OUT Seraphine Superstar splash art for League of Legends
Riot Games

K/DA Seraphine

League of Legends’ newest pop star, Seraphine, is set to take center stage on Summoner’s Rift in just a couple of weeks. When she does, she’ll be coming with an Ultimate skin ⁠— the first since Elementalist Lux in 2018 ⁠— based on her K/DA debut.

Seraphine’s release in League of Legends is so tantalizingly close.

The popstar from Piltover and Zaun is set to make her debut on Summoner’s Rift in the coming weeks, just as her EP collaboration with K/DA, titled “ALL OUT”, drops.

To celebrate the momentous occasion ⁠— not just for Seraphine, but for K/DA fans and League players ⁠— Riot are dropping the game’s first Ultimate skin since Elementalist Lux in 2018.

K/DA band with Akali, Kai'Sa, Seraphine, Ahri, and Evelynn
Riot Games
Seraphine is getting an Ultimate skin on her release to celebrate her collab with K/DA.

K/DA ALL OUT Seraphine will feature three forms ⁠— Indie, Rising Star, and Superstar. The pop idol will evolve from a bedroom talent to a stage star as the game progresses, although just how she will do that remains unclear.

Given it’s an Ultimate skin though, it’s bound to be spectacular. There are only five ultimate skins in League of Legends, priced at 2775 RP and 3250 RP. They are the highest level of cosmetic in the game, featuring a complete overhaul of the champion.

Seraphine getting an Ultimate skin on release is unprecedented however. No champion who has received an Ultimate skin has done so on release. In fact, most of League’s Ultimate skins are for long-standing fan-favorites like Ezreal (Pulsefire) and Miss Fortune (Gun Goddess).

Seraphine isn’t the only K/DA member getting some love. The core four ⁠— Ahri, Akali, Evelynn, and Kai’Sa ⁠— are all set to get new looks when their ALL OUT EP drops. They’ve traded in the gold, purple, and white for blues and blacks in their new cosmetics.

All the new K/DA ALL OUT skins: Ahri, Akali, Evelynn, Kai’Sa, Seraphine

K/DA ALL OUT Ahri

KDA All Out Ahri in League of Legends

K/DA ALL OUT Akali

KDA All Out Akali in League of Legends

K/DA ALL OUT Evelynn

KDA All Out Evelynn in League of Legends

K/DA ALL OUT Kai’Sa

KDA All Out Kai'Sa in League of Legends

K/DA ALL OUT Seraphine Indie

KDA All Out Seraphine Indie in League of Legends

K/DA ALL OUT Seraphine Rising Star

KDA All Out Seraphine Rising Star in League of Legends

K/DA ALL OUT Seraphine Superstar

KDA All Out Seraphine Superstar in League of Legends

Seraphine’s League of Legends release coming very soon

The skin preview confirms any doubt that players had about Seraphine’s release in League of Legends too. While Riot have heavily hinted at her release for months, these splash arts are the first solid Riot-endorsed evidence that she will be Champion 152.

Instead of outright announcing Seraphine as a League of Legends champion, Riot has been cryptically dancing around the question. In the September 24 Champion Roadmap, they announced that “when Piltover and Zaun’s new rising star finally hits the promenade, she might convert you into an instant mega-fan,” which all but confirmed her release.

There’s also been ability leaks in Wild Rift files that outline Seraphine’s potential kit as a mage. Her passive, which allows her to double cast abilities, opens up the potential for Seraphine to be both a supportive and damage threat with a mix of healing, shielding, and raw power in her kit.

Expect to see more of Seraphine in the coming weeks as she makes her on-stage debut with K/DA at the Worlds 2020 Opening Ceremony on October 31. She could be coming to League of Legends at around the same time too!

