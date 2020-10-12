 New League of Legends champion Seraphine revealed: Abilities, splash art - Dexerto
Logo
League of Legends

New League of Legends champion Seraphine revealed: Abilities, splash art

Published: 12/Oct/2020 21:00 Updated: 12/Oct/2020 21:09

by Alan Bernal
Riot Games

Share

KDA Seraphine

The next champion for League of Legends has been revealed, and players will soon be able to hit the Rift with champion 152, Seraphine.

Following months of leaks, clues, and unique Twitter profile updates ‘belonging’ to the upcoming character, Riot has finally given a full look at the next challenger to fight in their popular MOBA.

Advertisement

It’s a strange distinction, but the developers made a point to differentiate the Seraphine that everyone has been getting to know from the Piltovan pop star that people will actually get to play in League of Legends.

All of the lore aside, Seraphine will be the newest Mage in League who will be most beneficial when teams are grouped together. As such, her abilities and passive are going to have a few new components for people to keep in mind.

Advertisement

League of Legends Seraphine release date

Riot Games
Seraphine’s official Splash Art in League of Legends.

After months of speculation, players will finally be able to test out the new champion very soon to see if her musical talents can change the tune of the Rift.

Seraphine is set to take the Rift in the Public Beta Environment (PBE) on October 13, and will officially hit the live servers soon after on October 29.

Seraphines abilities

Passive – Stage Presence

Using the “sounds of souls around you,” the Starry-Eyed Songstress has a passive called Stage Presence that lets every third basic ability cast an “echo,” that lets her automatically cast the spell a second time.

Advertisement

“Every third basic ability Seraphine casts will echo, automatically casting a second time. Additionally, whenever she casts an ability nearby an ally, she will create a Note. Each Note gives her basic attacks more attack range and deal additional magic damage, consuming the Note.”

Q – High Note

“Seraphine projects a pure note, dealing magic damage that’s increased by the target’s missing health percentage.”

W – Surround Sound

“Seraphine surrounds her nearby allies in a song, granting herself and her allies movement speed and a shield. If Seraphine is already shielded, she can heal her nearby allies, restoring health based on how many allies are near her.”

Advertisement

E – Beat Drop

“Seraphine unleashes a heavy soundwave, dealing magic damage to enemies in a line and slowing them. Enemies that are already slowed are rooted, and already rooted enemies are stunned.”

R – Encore

“Seraphine takes the stage, projecting a captivating force that charms enemies and deals magic damage. Any champions struck (allies included) become part of the performance, extending the range of the ability and granting allies maximum Notes.”

Advertisement

Seraphine’s musical gameplay

Seraphine was designed to be the opposite of all the hate and toxicity that Riot saw League players show in their matches. “I was working on Seraphine at a time where I thought everyone hated each other when they played League. It seemed like people resented that League was a team game,” Senior Games Designer Jeevun ‘Jag’ Sidhu said.

To that effect, the more players are grouping and working as a unit, the more mileage they’ll get out of the Support Mage’s moveset.

“Seraphine’s kit encourages players to group up around Seraphine and play together… And it only gets better as more people join her entourage,” Riot writer Erika ‘Cashmiir’ Haas said.

Riot Games
Seraphine will be the 151st champion in League of Legends.

With the amount of shields and heals that she can dish out, she is the perfect compliment to teams that are looking for hard-engages.

All in all, Seraphine has the potential to be a really aggressive support when she shows up to the fray. But her value increasingly rises the more teammates she has close to her to combo abilities off of.

Seraphine’s lore explained

So, there is only one conceptual character called ‘Seraphine.’ But there’s the version of the character coming to the Rift who hails from Piltover, and then there’s the K/DA alternate universe Seraphine who people have been getting to know more about through her Twitter from regular updates and selfies.

As far as the game’s lore is concerned, she can hear the souls inside of the crystals that powers Hextech creations.

“Most Piltovans are unaware, but hextech relies on crystals that have brackern souls,” Narrative Writer Daniel ‘Istogaiden’ Couts said. “Seraphine’s the first person who can hear the brackern in these crystals. Song is important to the brackern, and that song continues from their crystals. She connects with one in particular, losing herself in its song and, in the process, learning to handle her power.”

Riot Games
The cat-loving Seraphine on social media isn’t exactly the same one in LoL, but people have already gotten to love the new character all the same.

Her empathetic nature led her to eventually make music out of what she hears, resulting in her rising music career, and, eventually, her powers.

“She wants to connect with others and elevate them so deeply, so she learns to do it the only way she knows how: music,” Cashmiir wrote.

Champion 151 has been a long time coming for League of Legends fans, and they’ll soon get the chance to incorporate the latest addition into their gameplans when Seraphine drops on the Rift.

FIFA

FIFA 21 Ligue 1 Player of the Month (POTM) nominees & winners

Published: 12/Oct/2020 20:33

by Bill Cooney
FIFA 21 POTM Ligue 1

Share

FIFA 21

EA SPORTS and Ligue 1 combine every month to decide which player has been a standout performer in the French top league. Fans then get the chance to vote for their Player of the Month, and eventually, a POTM SBC will be released in FIFA 21 to unlock new special cards. 

Here, we’ll be posting regular information about where & how to vote, which POTM nominees have been selected, and the winners as well.

Advertisement

The player who wins each fan vote always receives a greatly improved special card in-game, meaning the vote you cast doesn’t just grant the player an award in real life, but the opportunity to add another option to your Ultimate Team lineup.

Once they are revealed, we will be releasing Squad Building Challenge (SBC) guides, to show you how to complete them for as cheap as possible. Below, you can see information on how to vote, nominees, and ultimately a list of award winners will be added.

Advertisement
Mbappe FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
FIFA 21 cover star Kylian Mbappe will probably pick up a few POTM awards throughout the season.

How to vote for Ligue 1 POTM in FIFA 21

If you want to vote for your Player of the Month for Ligue 1, follow these short steps:

  1. Head over to the EA SPORTS Ligue 1 POTM website.
  2. Scroll through the candidates and pick the best one for the month.
  3. Hit vote by their name, until it says submitted!
  4. The wait begins for it to be announced which one is the winner.

FIFA 21 Ligue 1 POTM Winners & Nominees

September Nominees

As confirmed by EA SPORTS FIFA on October 12, the Ligue 1 POTM nominees are the following:

Advertisement
  • Serhou Guirassy
  • Ignatius Ganago
  • Ibrahima Niane

When are new FIFA 21 POTM cards announced?

The dates for these announcements are usually pretty sporadic and unpredictable. Friday does seem to be the day on the weekly calendar EA likes to announced winners, though, so it’s all about keeping an eye out for the news to drop.

We will update this page with winners each month for the award, and add new nominees where needed. For more FIFA 21 news, head over to @UltimateTeamUK on Twitter.