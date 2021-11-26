How to uninstall League of Legends on Mac & PC

Wondering how to uninstall League of Legends? Here’s how you go about sending LoL’s Summoner’s Rift back into the Void.

While League of Legends has blossomed into a bloodstained, fruit-laden tree, it turns out that the iconic MOBA‘s 5v5 battles aren’t for everyone. Whether you’re new to the game and simply aren’t enjoying it, or the Arcane hype convinced you to jump back in, you may be wondering how to uninstall League of Legends.

Luckily, we’ve got a rundown for those who can’t uninstall LoL and are having issues banishing the game into the bowels of their recycling bin.

How to uninstall League of Legends

While downloading League of Legends and its sister title, Teamfight Tactics, is a pretty simple task, it turns out uninstalling it requires a little bit more work.

Additionally, uninstalling the game is different for Windows and Apple operating systems, so we’ve listed both versions below.

Windows

In order to uninstall League on Windows:

Go to the “Windows” menu in the bottom left corner. Then, type in “Apps & Features.” This will bring up all of your installed apps (see below.) Scroll down to League of Legends. Select it, then choose “Uninstall.” This will remove the game. To wipe it entirely, go through your files and delete any League related ones.

How to uninstall League of Legends on Mac

While League is currently the only game available on Mac (Valorant remains locked to Windows) you may be looking to use your Mac for more practical purposes than gaming – after all, they’re just not built for it.

If you’ve played League on your Mac but are looking to uninstall it:

Move the Riot Games client shortcut to your trash Open Finder Enter command + shift + G When the search bar appears, type in ~/Library From here, go to “Application Support“ Scroll down to “Riot Games“ Trash this folder.

How to download League of Legends

Instantly regretting one-shotting LoL off of your PC? Don’t worry, it’s pretty easy to reinstall if you’ve had a rage quit moment.

For a full rundown of how to bring LoL back from the depths just like Nautilus, be sure to check out our dedicated guide on how to download League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics.

So that’s how to uninstall League of Legends on both PC and Mac. Can’t quite uninstall LoL yet? Then be sure to check out our guides in order to conquer the Rift!

