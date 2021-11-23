How to earn Prestige Points in League of Legends

League of Legends Prestige Points can unlock Prestige cosmetics in LoL. Here’s how to unlock Prestige Points in League of Legends.

Prestige Points are a new in-game currency that was added to League of Legends, first announced as part of the 9.1 patch.

These coins can be used to unlock cosmetic items in the popular MOBA, but they’re not easy to come by. Prestige points open up some of the game’s best skins, and as such, you can expect a bit of a grind to earn them.

Here’s how to earn Prestige Points in LoL.

Contents:

What are Prestige Points in LoL?

Prestige Points are an in-game currency that can be used to purchase prestige edition skins from the store for some of their favorite champions, such as Kali or Aatrox.

Prestige Skins are available in the game for a period of one year, giving anyone who wants to purchase them plenty of time to rack up Prestige Points.

How to earn Prestige Points in LoL?

Originally, League of Legends players only had one way they could unlock Prestige Points, but the currency is now available in a few ways.

Masterwork Chests

Originally, Masterwork Chests were the only way players could get Prestige Points. Masterwork Chests are available to purchase in the in-game store, with the price set at 165 RP per chest. Players can also buy bundles, which saves RP if you intend to buy more than one.

Event Passes

Riot Games continue to host new events throughout the year in League, and now players will be able to purchase Prestige Points in the Event Shop when a new one launches.

The store will offer a one-time purchase of 100 Prestige Points who want to use them to unlock the event skin. There is no confirmed price for how much this will cost, but Riot have said that it will be “a bit higher than the price of the event skin on offer.”

Milestone Missions

Players who purchase the Event Pass won’t have to spend any more if they don’t want to, as the passes will now include Milestone Missions. These missions will reward players with extra Prestige Points, meaning if you would rather play to unlock the prestige skins, you can do so without splashing any more cash.

That’s all the ways you can earn Prestige Points in League of Legends. For more on Riot’s MOBA, check out more of our guide content.

