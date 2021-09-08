Ultimate Blitzcrank guide: Best League of Legends builds, runes, tips & tricks

Blitzcrank is the lovable Stone Golem in League of Legends bot lane. That being said, nothing is more infuriating than being hooked in by them. Want to annoy your enemies? Here’s the ultimate guide to them, including the best builds and runes.

Blitzcrank has been terrorizing Summoner’s Rift since 2009, with his signature Rocket Grab hook infuriating enemies since the launch of League of Legends.

The support still holds up to this day, with plenty of players turning to the Great Stone Golem. Want to pick them up, or try and learn something new? We’ve got the ultimate guide to Blitzcrank here, including the best runes to take and items to buy.

Who is Blitzcrank?

Blitzcrank was a robot originally designed to try and keep the slums of Zaun clean. However, after being abandoned, they were reclaimed by Viktor and imbued with new life thanks to the power of hextech, even granting the sentient golem a level of consciousness.

On Summoner’s Rift, Blitzcrank roams around as a support, smashing enemies up with their massive electric-powered fists.

Blitzcrank abilities & gameplay

Blitzcrank is the OG hook support in League of Legends. Unlike Pyke, Thresh, and Nautilus, Blitzcrank is a pretty linear champion. They pull people in, knock them up, and then leave the scraps to their carries.

While linear, it’s certainly not weak. One hook can single handedly change the game, pulling an enemy out of position and allowing your team to jump in. It’s why they’re one of the best supports to play in solo queue, because Blitzcrank can roam with his W and (help) kill enemies in a flash.

You do have to be careful to not hook the wrong target though. It’s a lot less forgiving than every other hook ⁠— both in terms of its high mana cost, and if you grab the wrong enemy, your carries could be in more danger than not.

For Blitzcrank’s ability order, you want to max Q to bring it off cooldown as quickly as possible, before going for W second for that extra mobility. E is only used to CC enemies after pulling them in, so there’s no rush to put points in it after level 2.

Passive: Mana Barrier ⁠— Blitzcrank gains a shield based on his mana when dropping to low health.

⁠— Blitzcrank gains a shield based on his mana when dropping to low health. Q: Rocket Grab ⁠— Blitzcrank fires his right hand to grab an opponent on its path, dealing damage and dragging it back to him.

⁠— Blitzcrank fires his right hand to grab an opponent on its path, dealing damage and dragging it back to him. W: Overdrive ⁠ — Blitzcrank super charges himself to get dramatically increased Move and Attack Speed. He is temporarily slowed after the effect ends.

— Blitzcrank super charges himself to get dramatically increased Move and Attack Speed. He is temporarily slowed after the effect ends. E: Power Fist ⁠— Blitzcrank charges up his fist to make his next attack deal double damage and pop his target up in the air.

⁠— Blitzcrank charges up his fist to make his next attack deal double damage and pop his target up in the air. R: Static Field ⁠— Enemies attacked by Blitzcrank are marked and take lightning damage after 1 second. Additionally, Blitzcrank can activate this ability to remove nearby enemies’ shields, damage them, and silence them briefly.

Best builds for Blitzcrank

Blitzcrank has two really important stats: Movement speed and mana. Without either of them, the Stone Golem really struggles to be relevant in the game. However, that doesn’t mean every item needs it.

Their best mythic is Locket by a long shot, giving Blitzcrank necessary amounts of resistances to survive as a pseudo-front line tank. Combining these with Zeke’s Convergence for mana and Knight’s Vow for more tankiness ensures your carries can finish off the jobs you start.

Boots-wise, Blitzcrank is one of the few supports you still build Mobility Boots on, especially in the early game. Once you get them, you just leave your AD carry in bot and roam to mid and top, snowballing them ahead with your superior roams versus the enemy support.

Then, you have a very flexible choice of items to round out your build, with Frozen Heart and Redemption being two popular choices to increase his mana, or Thornmail for some healing cut in later fights.

Top meta Blitzcrank build in Season 11

Mythic: Locket of the Iron Solari / Shurelya’s Battlesong

Boots: Mobility Boots (if roaming early) / Boots of Swiftness

Relic Shield (support item)

Zeke’s Convergence

Knight’s Vow

Dead Man’s Plate (if you want even more speed)

Redemption (if you need mana regen)

Frozen Heart (great into heavy AD teams)

Thornmail (if you need healing cut)

Vigilant Wardstone (once you hit level 13)

Best runes for Blitzcrank

Blitzcrank has two great choices in the Resolve rune tree: Aftershock and Guardian. Both provide him with a decent amount of tankiness.

Aftershock is better if you’re playing aggressively in lane, looking to chunk enemies in trades with the burst damage. However, Guardian is more potent later on, and can help keep your carry alive against assassins.

Regardless of the choice you make, you’ll want to take Font of Life and Bone Plating, then Biscuit Delivery and Cosmic Insight in Inspiration. For your final rune, Unflinching is great into teams with a lot of CC, otherwise take Overgrowth.

Top meta Blitzcrank runes in Season 11

Aftershock / Guardian

Font of Life

Bone Plating

Unflinching / Overgrowth

Biscuit Delivery

Cosmic Insight

Blitzcrank skins in League of Legends

Blitzcrank is a simple champion with plenty of skill expression, and despite their age, still stands up in League of Legends today.

This guide can lead you to victory, and maybe one day Blitzcrank’s dream of making Zaun the best city in all of Valoran.