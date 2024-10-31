Disguised finally got an LCS spot, but only after the region died & became the LTA

Disguised have finally gotten their spot in a tier 1 esport for Riot, with them getting to compete in the LCS. Or, as its now known, the LTA. Though they’ll have to defend their guest spot and earn their right to stay in the league, they’ll be able to compete at the highest level.

Riot’s franchising structure has made it incredibly difficult for new teams to join into tier 1 League of Legends circuits. With relegation being removed in the transition to franchising, it’s long been impossible for a team like Disguised to make it into the league despite doing well in tier 2.

However, in the LTA merger that’s essentially dissolving the LCS, Disguised have finally made their way into the big leagues. They’ll be fighting alongside teams like Cloud9 and Team Liquid for a shot at beating the best teams in the world at international events.

Stefan Wisnoski/Riot Games

This isn’t because Disguised was the best team in North America, either. Though the team had success in the past, this move is based on their massive brand presence and the creator attached to it. It isn’t clear how much of the Disguised team will be sticking around from their NACL roster, if anyone at all, but they’ve got a new lease on life in the LCS.

Toast himself has been vocal about his pursuits in esports losing him hundreds of thousands of dollars, but he’s continued to support his teams and their players despite the losses. Now, it’s finally paying off as North American League of Legends gets a second chance in the LTA merger.

He’s said in the past that LCS teams have no clue how to make content, now he’s got the chance to put his money where his mouth is and try to make magic happen himself.

And, though the LTA restructuring is the “death” of the LCS, the fact that Riot prioritized Disguised over other organizations that performed better in the NACL shows that they’re putting clear priority on creators.

With how successful Karmine Corp and MAD Lions KOI have been in the LEC for viewership despite both teams having mediocre showings in the league itself, it’s clear that the future of League of Legends esports at least partially lies in the hands of creators who can champion their own teams.