Riot Games’ iconic MOBA, League of Legends, has become one of the biggest games of the 21st Century, so if you’re looking to join your friends on Summoner’s Rift, here’s how to download LoL and Teamfight Tactics.

Many games have tried to topple Riot Games’ behemoth, League of Legends, but each and every one of them has failed. With a top-tier esports scene, several spinoff titles, and a dedicated community, the game has truly redefined the MOBA – and that doesn’t even include the upcoming Netflix show.

Whether it’s because you think the champions look cool, or one of your favorite esports teams happen to be dominant in the LoL pro scene, if you’re looking to download League it’s a pretty easy task.

So here’s everything you need to know in order to download League of Legends, as well as its sister auto-battler Teamfight Tactics, and start your journey on the Rift.

How to download League of Legends & Teamfight Tactics

Thankfully, downloading League is a simple task, and also won’t cost you any real money. However, there’s a couple of prerequisites you’ll need to sort out first.

You’ll need to have a Riot Games account, which you can create on the official League of Legends website. If you already have one for another Riot title (Valorant, for example) then you can log in and continue the download process with that account.

To continue your League of Legends download:

Visit the official LoL website. Select “Play Now” in the top right-hand corner. Sign in with your Riot ID, or make a new one if you don’t have one. Ensure that your region is correct. You can select regions in the t op right-hand corner . This ensures you play on your dedicated country server.

. This ensures you play on your dedicated country server. You can play on other regions, but your game will likely struggle with high ping. Select “Download,” then specify where you want the data files to be saved. You can swap between the Windows and Mac clients beneath the download button.

So that’s how to download the iconic League of Legends and its aut0-battler spinoff, Teamfight Tactics. Simple, isn’t it? If you’re new to the game or looking for a refresh, be sure to check out our dedicated guides:

