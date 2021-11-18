TFT patch 11.24 early notes: Chemtech rework, Lissandra & Fiora buffs, more

TFT patch 11.24 is around the corner, and Riot is making some big changes after a relatively small first Set 6 update. The Chemtech trait is getting reworked, units like Lissandra and Fiora are getting buffed to increase carry diversity, and more ⁠— here’s what we know about the December 8 update.

The good times keep rolling with TFT Set 6. Gizmos & Gadgets has landed well with players and Riot, but with the meta now settling in, Riot wants to add even more diversity.

Step aside Samira, Yone, and Urgot: New carries like Lissandra and Fiora are on Riot’s buff list for TFT patch 11.24. So too is the Chemtech trait, and specific Augments.

Advertisement

Here’s what we know about TFT patch 11.24 so far, due to launch on December 8.

When is TFT patch 11.24?

There’ll be a bit of a longer delay between 11.23 and TFT patch 11.24 ⁠— the next update is scheduled to release on Wednesday, December 8. The three-week cycle comes as Riot slows down production over the holiday period.

Servers usually shutdown at around 5am local time (depending on location), and open back up at 8am. Oceania will be the first region to get the patch, with notes typically dropping as the update starts in Australia. Then, the global rollout begins across the next 24 hours.

What’s coming in TFT patch 11.24?

New Heart, Crest, and Soul Augments buff up traits

While the new Augments system is strong ⁠— especially some of the trait ones ⁠— it can come at un-opportune times. You can be locked into a comp early on with one of the Heart, Crest, and Soul buffs, and then just not hit later on.

Advertisement

This is a big issue in Riot’s eyes, and one they’re tackling with some buffs. “We’re buffing almost all of the trait augments so they will be more appealing choices, especially at 1-4 and especially Prismatic versions,” developer Stephen ‘Mortdog’ Mortimer told players on November 17.

Patch 11.24 Preview (1/3) We're tackling a few key issues, the biggest of which is trait augment balance. We're buffing almost all of the trait augments so they will be more appealing choices, especially at 1-4 and especially prismatic version. Here's some examples. pic.twitter.com/vna6OyydZ6 — Riot Mort (@Mortdog) November 18, 2021

Now, some of the Heart, Crest, and Soul Augments will offer champions and gold alongside so you can more effectively build out your desired trait. There is also a new Crown Prismatic Augment set, which will give you two Emblems you can equip onto units (great for traits like Chemtech).

Chemtech gets rework after just two patches

Chemtech is the first trait in TFT Set 6 primed to get a major rework. In an attempt to “open up new options and build paths”, Riot are changing Chemtech from being a time-based upgrade to a stat-based one.

Advertisement

The rework is similar to changes made to Divine in Set 4. The flat eight second boost will now give bonus attack speed and health regen, maxing out at a bonus 100% attack speed and 10% health per second at 9 Chemtech. The Chemtech Augments will likely be adjusted to fit the reworked trait too.

While Urgot and Warwick have been somewhat popular, Chemtech as a trait overall hasn’t been popular. These changes might make the trait somewhat more desirable as a vertical though, with a big stat boost at higher tiers.

Lissandra and Fiora buffs planned to diversify carry selection

While the early days of TFT Set 6 have been characterized by a few specific carries ⁠— Samira, Urgot, and Yone to name the big ones ⁠— Riot wants to add to that list.

Advertisement

Read More: The best TFT Set 6 comps

More three and four-cost carries are getting buffed in TFT patch 11.24, including Lissandra, Fiora, and Seraphine. “We’ll be focusing on increasing diversity amongst carries that aren’t currently working as carries,” Mortdog said.

Exact changes are yet to be announced.

You can find the full TFT patch 11.24 early notes below (h/t [email protected]).

TFT patch 11.24 early notes

Champions

Tier 3

Lissandra

Buffs TBC

Tier 4

Fiora

Buffs TBC

Seraphine

Buffs TBC

Traits

Chemtech

Trait reworked: After dropping below 75% Health, Chemtech champions become chem-powered, gaining Attack Speed, 25% damage reduction, and regenerating a percentage of their maximum Health each second for eight seconds.

3 Chemtech: 25% Attack Speed, 3% Health

5 Chemtech: 50% Attack Speed, 4% Health

7 Chemtech: 75% Attack Speed, 6% Health

9 Chemtech: 100% Attack Speed, 10% Health

Augments

Chemtech Heart (Silver)

Reworked: Your team counts as having 1 additional Chemtech. Gain a Zac.

Bruiser Crest (Gold)

Reworked: Gain a Bruiser Emblem and a Trundle.

Enchanter Soul (Prismatic)

Reworked: Your team counts as having 2 additional Enchanters. Gain 8 gold.

Chemtech Crown (Prismatic)

Reworked: Gain 2 Chemtech Emblems.

Items

Blue Buff