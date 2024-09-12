TFT patch 14.18B rushed out with urgent trait nerfs & hero augment buffs

Riot’s auto battler Teamfight Tactics has rushed out a major hotfix just 24 hours after patch 14.18B went live. The hotfix sees nerfs to some traits, with further balancing adjustments to some hugely underperforming augments.

Teamfight Tactics just had patch 14.18 go live. The update saw a huge amount of changes to the auto battler, including the introduction of the new item The Golden Frying Pan, as well as reworks to several traits and units. Alongside the larger reworks were further balance changes to other augments and traits as well, taking power away from many overperformers.

Some of the balance changes went a bit too far, resulting in a few outliers which the devs have addressed with a hotfix. The urgent hotfix was released less than 24 hours after the patch, with the devs trying to bring the game back to a more balanced state.

This included nerfs to Chrono and Faerie after its rework, as well as buffs to hero augments like Spider Queen, which saw a massive decrease in win rate after its nerfs.

Want to know exactly what changed with the hotfix? We’ve got you covered with every change in Teamfight Tactics patch 14.18B.

TFT patch 14.18B notes

Units

Jinx Ability duration: 4 sec ⇒ 5 sec

Veigar Ability damage: 215/300/425% AP ⇒ 240/330/450% AP

Varus fireball cluster damage: 40/40/80% AD ⇒ 50/50/100% AD

Smolder Mana buff: 30/80 ⇒ 0/40

Traits

Chrono 6 bonus AP: 80 ⇒ 70

Chrono 6 bonus AS: 40 ⇒ 35

Faerie Crown Damage Amp: 30/45/55/75% ⇒ 30/45/50/60%

Augments