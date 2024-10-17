Caedrel’s LoL Worlds 2024 co-streams skyrocket him to the top of Twitch

Caedrel has cemented himself as one of the biggest streamers on Twitch and has risen to the top of the Amazon-owned platform.

While Caedrel’s isn’t pulling in millions of viewers at once and breaking records, he’s garnered hundreds of thousands of viewers per Worlds 2024 co-stream across the last month’s worth of matches.

He consistently beats Riot’s official stream, as well as other big co-streamers like Ibai. Caedrel’s Twitch channel has become the premiere way LoL fans watch the year’s biggest international.

This is made even more impressive considering Ibai owns one of the teams that was competing at the event and has broken Twitch records with huge event streams like La Velada Del Año.

He boasted a peak concurrent viewer count of over 300k during G2’s match against Bilibili Gaming at the event, making himself far and away the biggest streamer on Twitch at that time. Meanwhile, Kai Cenat’s peak viewership in the last month was around 247k.

Caedrel isn’t just the biggest streamer in LoL, he’s one of the biggest streamers on Twitch. And, for the last month, he’s at the absolute top according to Twitch Tracker’s metrics.

Stats via Twitch Tracker

He’s streamed a staggering 258 hours over the course of the last month, covering almost every minute of Worlds, doing analysis before and after game days, and streaming on his own during break days. As Caedrel would put it, mega pace.

However, there’s a clear distinction between the days when Worlds matches are happening and when they’re not. He gets exponentially higher viewership than he’d normally have when match days are going on, with Caedrel’s stream being the main way many LoL fans have chosen to watch the event.

Stats via Twitch Tracker

The days where Worlds 2024 was on break are made abundantly clear when looking at this chart. Hitting almost 30k viewers is nothing to scoff at, but it’s not much in comparison to pulling in hundreds of thousands of viewers at a time on game days.

Worlds 2024 as a whole is set to break records in terms of viewership, with it already having a peak of 3 million viewers. And that’s without including China’s numbers, with LoL being incredibly popular there.

That said, the tournament is still far from touching the 6.4 million viewer peak Worlds 2023’s grand final had, making it the most viewed esports event of all time.