LoL Worlds 2023 shatters records as the most viewed esports event ever

Before the first game was even finished, LoL Worlds 2023 finals broke the all-time esports event viewership record with almost 6 million concurrent viewers, even excluding China’s viewership. This is a historic milestone in one of the most storied esports titles.

Worlds 2023 brings T1 to the stage and gives them the absolute best chance they’ve had in years at taking a World title. After they handily took a game 1 victory despite a rocky start, hype for T1 has only grown.

Article continues after ad

On top of that, several co-streamers like Ibai and Caedrel are adding to the already high viewership on LoL Worlds 2023. Co-streaming has become a massive part of esports events like these, and it’s carried viewership much higher than the 750k viewers on the main English broadcast would lead you to believe.

Article continues after ad

Despite taking place in the early hours of the morning in North America, LoL Worlds 2023’s viewership already broke records before the event even hit its peak.

Article continues after ad

LoL Worlds 2023 immediately breaks esports viewership record

With LoL esports being around for over 10 years now, there’s a lot of history behind both the game and the competitors who have stood the test of time as the game’s life cycle has gone on.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

And none have stood the test of time more than Faker, the undisputed all-time GOAT of League of Legends. With him being around since the very beginning, it’s no surprise that fans new and old tuned in to see if he could take his fourth title.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

According to info from Esports charts, Worlds 2023 broke viewership records within its first match. With tournaments like these historically gaining more and more viewers as matches go on, it’s likely this record gets pushed even further.

For reference, T1’s Semifinal match got just over 4 million views, making the Worlds 2023 Final an event that eclipses the previous Semifinal by at least 2 million viewers. On top of that, these numbers don’t include China, a country where LoL is extremely popular. It’s likely the actual number is much higher than 6 million.

Article continues after ad

Though the news around League of Legends has been bleak in terms of the future of the LCS and the LPL’s future as an English broadcast, viewership continues to break records.