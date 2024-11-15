Caedrel just made a pro LoL team & it has an insane roster

Caedrel, the biggest streamer in League of Legends, just put together a professional team stacked with a mix of veteran talent and some bizarre choices that promise, if nothing else, an entertaining performance on stage.

Often surpassing Riot’s very own broadcast in terms of viewership, Worlds 2024 launched Caedrel to the very top of Twitch and cemented him as one of the biggest streamers on the platform. Pulling a peak of around 400k concurrent viewers is something very few creators have ever done.

Article continues after ad

So, on top of putting together a League of Legends award show in early December, Caedrel also announced that he’s making a LoL pro roster that’s a mix of tried and true talent and a potentially disastrous topside.

The roster is as follows:

Top: Thebausffs

Jungle: Velja

Mid: Nemesis

ADC: Crownie

Support: Rekkles

From bringing Nemesis back to pro play and giving Rekkles a spot in Europe to putting Thebaus on a pro team, this roster is truly bizarre. In their roster reveal video, however, Caedrel did claim that he wants to keep Thebaus’ int-heavy playstyle alive and try to refine it in a way that can win games.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

For those unaware, Thebausffs has been dealt legitimate bans for inting matches in the past despite that being the way he plays, so it remains to be seen what happens when he gets put in an actual pro league.

Rather than spending as much money as he can on top-tier talent to sweep the ERL, Caedrel’s going for entertainment value and putting names LEC fans love all in one place. The only player that isn’t a known quantity is Velja, someone who’s a top-rated Challenger jungler. The streamer is hoping that giving him a chance on Los Ratones can open the door for LEC opportunities.

Article continues after ad

Which league is Los Ratones competing in?

Currently, Caedrel hasn’t nailed down an exact ERL region he’s going to bring the team into, but he knows they’re going to be competing in Europe. He was considering putting together an entire streamer league, but decided against it due to how difficult it’d be to put together a functional league with so many teams.

Article continues after ad

He also considered an NACL team, giving his roster a shot at joining the LTA North if they were good enough. However, Caedrel also admitted he’s not too knowledgeable on North America as a region, and that the time zone difficulties kept him from committing to it.

Article continues after ad

As a result, the pro player turned streamer opted for a team in Europe. He has a ton of options to choose from considering there are 13 ERL regions in total, though this team’s players are best suited to the NLC in terms of where they’re located.

Rekkles expressed interest in playing from home to spend time with his family after competing in Korea for a year with T1, so it’s likely he’ll be playing in a league close enough to home to get him a decent internet connection.

Article continues after ad

Considering that the ERL has been in a bad way and that teams across several tier 2 regions have had to bow out for financial reasons, Caedrel getting involved has the potential to prop up viewership and breathe some life into the EMEA scene.