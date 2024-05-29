Asmongold tells League players to boycott controversial Faker skin that costs $450

On May 28, Riot Games unveiled a new rewards system for League of Legends dubbed the Hall of Legends along with a controversial $450 Faker skin that Twitch streamer Asmongold thinks deserves boycotting.

Intended to pay homage to the MOBA’s most accomplished players, Faker, a member and part-owner of esports team T1, was chosen to be the first recipient of what, controversy aside, is considered a prestigious recognition.

Unfortunately, what was intended to be a celebration has become mired in heated debate due to Riot locking a specific skin included in the accompanying Hall of Legends battle pass behind a $450 (approx.) price tag.

Despite not being an active player himself, YouTuber Asmongold has taken note of the outcry and provided his commentary on the situation.

Primarily known for his extensive World of Warcraft content, Asmongold has been outspoken about Blizzard’s monetization of its flagship title in the past, especially paid-for mounts. He has repeatedly claimed that players buying them are “harming the game”.

Though admitting he’d be surprised if players boycotting the Ahri skin and, by extension, Riot, will result in any change, he does go on to say that any meaningful back peddling may prompt him to recommence pushing for Blizzard to rethink its monetization of WoW.

“If League players can successfully boycott this, I might complain about store mounts in World of Warcraft again,” he said, before delivering a grandiose declaration that more publishers should follow in the footsteps of Helldivers 2 for guidance on how to monetize their games.

Riot Games One of the Ahri skins available from Hall of Legends

“For so long have we lived in the shadows of these large companies and corporations that push us around. Helldivers 2 showed people that there’s another path. If enough people have a total meltdown, maybe the world can change.”

Content creators not usually associated with League of Legends increasing exposure to the controversy could be cause enough for Riot to change course, but the company hasn’t commented on any potential price drop.

