League players infuriated by “scam” $450 Faker Hall of Legends Ahri skin

When League of Legends introduced their “Hall of Legends,” an in-game celebration of the game’s greatest players of all time, it came as no surprise that Faker was the first to be inducted along with skins for his signature champions like Ahri.

While players are still excited that Faker gets his place in League of Legends history, along with some skins commemorating his most iconic plays and champions, they aren’t too hyped about the price of the bundles surrounding his cosmetics.

The base Hall of Legends pass can be purchased for 1950RP (roughly $15), and will allow players to unlock a variety of skins through the event. The most expensive bundles, however, are the priciest cosmetics League has ever had.

This signature pass includes the entire Battle Pass, fully leveled to 100, along with Chromas for Faker’s previous T1 Worlds skins (Ryze, Syndra, Zed), upgrades for the Ahri skin, a title, Faker’s signature on the splash arts for some of these skins, a unique “structure finisher” animation, and many other rewards.

And, while there are a lot of cosmetics out there for people who are big fans of Faker, there’s also a hefty price tag: 59260 RP, or around $450.

There’s a tier below this that’ll still get you the Immortalized Legend Ahri skin, but even that is 32430 RP. You’d have to spend at least $250 to get your hands on it at minimum, and it won’t come with the Faker signature on the splash art, rendering that version of the skin incomplete.

Additionally, these cosmetics will never be available after this event, with the devs claiming there’s no plan to bring these skins back or into the game’s loot pool for Hextech chests.

Players are vehemently against the price of these skins, calling them a “scam” and claiming that they’re overpriced. Even Jankos, another League of Legends pro, commented that the skins look “a bit pricy.”

These skins are so expensive that Riot’s planning to implement limited-time RP bundles that’ll allow players to fully purchase each bundle option. There’s a chance that these bundles make the skins cheaper to buy all at once than is currently possible in the live client, so bear that in mind.

In response, players are saying to use the “real” Ahri skin Faker would use: The base one.

Faker’s known for not using skins or cosmetics in the game and sticking to the way the champion looks.

This has caused many of his fans to question why Riot would stack so many cosmetics behind a paywall to represent his legacy. However, Riot did explain why all of these skins and bundles are priced the way they are in their FAQ.

“For the more casual fan, we have some of our most generous bundles to date. The Hall of Legends Pass includes multiple skins (including Risen Legend LeBlanc), emotes, and more, while the Risen Legend Collection adds the new Risen Legend Ahri skin for collectors to enjoy,” they said of the lower-priced bundles.

As for the most expensive offerings, they claimed the price is justified because the cosmetics are, “highly commemorative, with never-before-implemented features”.