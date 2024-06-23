Overwatch 2 players claim Mythic Weapon skins aren’t worth the price

Mythic Weapon skins are coming to Overwatch 2, and players aren’t happy with how much these skins will end up costing in comparison to Mythic Hero skins.

Gameplay aside, Overwatch 2‘s switch to free-to-play received a split reaction from its player base since Blizzard adopted many of the live service tropes players have come to dislike. Battle Passes with heroes locked in them, expensive skins, and more were just a few of the complaints.

And, while Blizzard has listened to the community by making all heroes free going forward, players still have gripes with the game’s monetization.

With Season 11‘s mid-season update, Mythic Weapon skins will be added to Overwatch 2. Akin to premium skins in Valorant, Reinhardt’s Mythic Bound Demon weapon skin will let players deck out the Tank’s hammer with flourishes and other effects for 50 Mythic Prisms, while the additional effects cost 10 Prisms.

After reiterating the pricing model in a Reddit thread, one player suggested Blizzard change its approach to Mythic Weapon skins and the currency that powers them.

“Either Blizzard decreases the unlocking price to 30 or increases the Prisms in the BP to 100,” they shared since players only earn 80 Prisms in a Battle Pass provided they complete it.

With that in mind, the player deemed this practice as “excessively greedy even by their standards.”

Players were quick to catch on to the Battle Pass precedent the OP mentioned. “Honestly, I think the changes to Mythic skins are just to ensure people buy the Battle Pass even when they’re sh*t. The content in this BP is really weak imo, but I’ll get it for the Prisms,” one replied.

For reference, here are the prices attached to Mythic Prisms when purchased outside of being earned via the Battle Pass.

Getting your hands on a Mythic Weapon skin would cost a minimum of $40 USD. Meanwhile, legendary skins are usually priced in the $15-20 range on release and go up for sale at even lower prices.

“Stop giving them money, to begin with,” one player said, while another added: “EVERYTHING costs too much in this game tbh.”

Mythic Weapon skins aside, Season 11 will see the return of the Pink Mercy skin, a rework to Colosseo, a new map, and more.