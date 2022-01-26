Asmongold explains why WoW players who buy mounts from store are ruining game

Asmongold explains why World of Warcraft players who buy mounts from the in-game store are ruining the game, claiming it gives Blizzard an incentive to make them better than standard ones.

On January 26, Blizzard announced that they were adding another store mount to World of Warcraft – Wen Lo, the River’s Edge. It coincides with the Lunar New Year and is available to players who buy a six-month subscription.

But despite its appealing aesthetic, Zack isn’t a fan of it. He voiced his opinion on social media. “As part of my contractual obligation, I am requited to complain about every new store mount. Store mounts suck,” he said.

Not only did he claim they’re stupid and shouldn’t be in the game, but he went a step further and said players who buy them are “harming the game.”

“I hate store mounts,” he re-iterated to his audience. “I think that they’re stupid, and I don’t think they should be in the game. That’s my opinion.” Fans kept asking him about it, so he expanded on his view in more detail.

“Store mounts are always better quality than the ones in the game. That’s why I don’t like them. That’s the whole reason. I’ve never liked store mounts, and I’ve always said that I think that they’re bad for the game.”

Asmon also said there are lots of reasons why he feels that way. However, the main reason is that it gives the developers a “profit incentive” to make store mounts better than standard ones, which doesn’t sit well with him.

“If you want to buy a store mount, I think you’re wrong. You doing it is actively harmful to the game. But it is what it is. It’s your money. You can do what you want with your own money. But you can’t expect everybody to just agree with it.”

Asmon might not stream World of Warcraft as much as he used to. He even claimed FFXIV has taken its spot as the “leader of MMOs.” However, that doesn’t mean he isn’t actively involved in the community.

After all, he said himself that the sheer quality of the game, along with the nostalgia it produces, is what keeps players coming back, including himself. So, he’s vowed to keep playing it for as long as he still enjoys it.