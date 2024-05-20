LoL patch 14.11 early notes: Pantheon and Gangplank buffs

Patch 14.11 for League of Legends sees changes to Pantheon and Gangplank, who have both fallen out of relevancy thanks to the item changes made in the previous patch.

The next patch for League of Legends is slowly rounding the corner. With MSI finished, the devs have turned to tuning the title after the monstrous 14.10 patch that completely changed ADC items and more.

This includes buffs to Pantheon and Gangplank, with the former receiving new AP scaling on his abilities and the latter getting some love in his base stats.

When does League Patch 14.11 go live?

League of Legends Patch 14.11 is expected to go live on May 29, 2024. Patch 14.11 will head to Oceanic servers first, with other servers slowly receiving it throughout the day.

Here are the key timings of Patch 14.11 for your server:

3 AM PT (NA)

5 AM GMT (EUW)

3 AM CET (EUNE)

8 AM KST (Korea)

There’ll be a few hours of downtime when patching begins, and matchmaking queues will be taken offline about three hours beforehand.

What’s changing in LoL Patch 14.11?

Pantheon buffs

Pantheon is receiving new AP scaling in Patch 14.11. With his Q and W being buffed to better deal with tanky champions. This should help push Pantheon into a more capable fighter who is both tankier and better at dealing with tanks.

Gangplank buffs

Gangplank has also struggled in the new patch thanks to the removal of the Sheen effect on Essence Reaver. With many of his core items changing with the ADC item update, the champion has failed to keep up, resulting in Riot giving him a helping hand.

LoL patch 14.11 early patch notes

Champions

Gangplank

Base Stats

Base health increased: 600 >>> 630

Armor growth increased: 4.2 >>> 4.7

Pantheon

Q: Comet Spear

Thrown Q now scales with 50% AP

W: Shield Vault

Damage changed: 60-220 +100% AP >>> 5-7% max HP

Now also scales with 0.4% per 100 bonus HP and 1.5% per 100 AP

E: Aegis Assault