LoL players furious as actual Faker Ahri statue is half the price of in-game skin

According to a listing on Riot Korea’s merch store, an actual statue of Faker’s Hall of Legends Ahri statue is about half the price of getting the full skin bundle in game, making it even harder for players to justify the price of the crown jewel for the first Hall of Legends event.

Riot have gone on the record defending this skin bundle’s pricing, with RiotMeddler claiming the exorbitant pricing was to “help cover the costs of esports” and that this is “a time where we believe we should also offer really expensive versions [of skins], akin to Collector’s editions/collectibles.”

And, according to a LoL RP vendor who chose to shut off the ability for people to take out loans to purchase RP on his site, their strategy is working. People will definitely buy these skins.

However, the argument for the most expensive skin and everything that comes with it being priced like a collectible has been weakened by an actual collectible: A Hall of Legends Ahri skin that’s up for pre-order on Riot Korea’s store.

At this time, it seems to be exclusive to South Korea, but the price is 359,000 Korean won, or, translated to USD, $260.40. Unfortunately for those who want to get their hands on it, it’s currently Korea exclusive.

Riot have announced that they’re going to launch the Faker Ahri skin with RP bundles that’ll allow you to buy the entire collection in full, making it possible that the highest tier skin bundle will be less than $500. However, the likelihood that the price will drop anywhere below $400 is slim.

As a result, getting an actual commemorative statue will be roughly half the price of the in-game skin. To Riot’s credit, the highest tier bundle comes with a variety of other features, but getting the complete Ahri skin is only possible through that bundle.

Reactions range from people being impressed at how good the statue looks to feeling that this kills Riot’s argument about how this high price is necessary to make the cosmetic feel rare.

“Everything about the skin screams predatory and greedy to me,” one commentor on Caedrel’s Twitter post claimed. “At least the figure looks cool and you’ll actually own it.”