Fousey arrested by police following bizzare claims of hostage situation

Streamer Fousey frantically called the police insisting he was in danger, however soon after the cops came to his hotel room in Miami, he was instead arrested – and it all unfolded on stream.

Controversial YouTuber-turned-streamer Fousey has continued his recent round of dramatic IRL live streams with a 24/7 subathon.

The subathon event stays live as long as a fan subscribes within a certain amount of time, then the broadcast will keep going.

While being constantly live, he has found it hard to escape drama with his actions constantly making the headlines. This has involved him being repeatedly swatted by viewers, walking on a busy freeway and often facing Twitch bans, which led him to sign for Kick.

During his stream on August 23, the 33-year-old had reportedly been awake without sleep for 48 hours in which a series of manic events occurred leading to him ultimately being arrested in Miami.

Fousey strangely calls the cops claiming his life is in danger before being arrested

The new Kick streamer had become increasingly alarmed after being swatted various times in the days leading up to his arrest.

Earlier in the day he had been involved with several altercations with other content creators, as suddenly things got out of hand after arguments and confrontations broke out between Fousey and the others.

He had mentioned numerous times to his viewers that he believed he had a stalker and his concerns for his safety grew over time.

Eventually Fousey began to call the police as he was sat in his hotel room, where he could be heard saying: “Send the f*cking cops, send the cops!” He then claimed: “There is a gun to my head right now,” as the personality tried convincing the operator that he was in a hostage situation.

After going back and forth with the 911 dispatcher, the cops soon arrived at his door where things only escalated. Fousey loudly claimed to the officers that his mother was in danger after someone had threatened her over the phone.

With no signs of calming down, his hands were handcuffed behind his back, and was seen being detained and escorted out of the room.

The streamer went on raising his voice and hurling comments toward authorities: “You guys are dumb as f**k, man! You guys are literally dumb as f**k!”

Fousey’s subathon on Kick has come to an end at the time of writing and he is yet to make a statement regarding the arrest.