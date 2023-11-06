Fousey returns to streaming with new Kick contract offer from Adin Ross

Fousey has officially returned to social media after an extended hiatus — and during his comeback stream, Adin Ross presented him with what looks like a brand-new Kick deal.

On August 23, 2023, popular YouTuber and streamer ‘Fousey’ was notably hospitalized after phoning police during a live broadcast, claiming he and his family were being threatened.

This incident came in the wake of several other issues leading up to his hospitalization, which included Fousey walking on a busy highway at night during a stream, being swatted by viewers repeatedly, and even getting into altercations with other creators.

Article continues after ad

According to reports from TMZ, Fousey was sent to a hospital for a mental health evaluation after the ordeal on August 23. Since then, he’d been relatively quiet online… but on November 6, the streamer finally made his comeback.

Article continues after ad

Fousey / Kick Fouseytube was notably hospitalized for a mental health evaluation in summer 2023 after he phoned police during a live stream.

Adin Ross offers Fousey a Kick contract in comeback stream

Fousey returned to social media to team up with Kick streamer Adin Ross in a surprise broadcast on Ross’s channel, during which Ross presented him with what appears to be a new streaming contract with Kick.

Article continues after ad

(Topic begins at 14:58)

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

It’s worth noting that Fousey claimed he’d signed a deal with Kick on August 12, mere weeks before his hospitalization. Prior to this deal, Fousey had been banned on Twitch twice.

However, some fans weren’t certain that his deal was still active due to a phone call Fousey took during one of his live streams mere days after announcing it. Given all the hubbub surrounding his broadcasts leading up to his hospitalization, much of his fanbase believed his deal was up in the air.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It’s also unclear whether or not Ross and Fousey were just trolling with the new Kick deal during their stream.

For now, it looks like Fousey’s standing with Kick appears to be positive, and his channel still boasts a verified mark at the time of writing. Fousey himself said that he would sign the new deal once he spoke with his lawyer.

In the meantime, it seems like fans are happy that Fousey has returned to streaming after months of recovery.