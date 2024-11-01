Fousey taken to Australian mental health facility after Kick ban for fighting manager

Internet personality Fousey has been taken to an Australian mental health facility according to a video he posted on X.

On Friday, November 1, Fousey posted a video to his Twitter/X account surrounded by Australian police stating that he was getting arrested and taken to a mental health facility.

“I’m being sedated. I love you so much. I woke up mama, I woke up to lights in my face. ‘Sir, you’re in danger of hurting people around you and yourself. You’re being arrested,'” he said in the clip.

In a follow-up post, he stated that he went 24 hours without sleeping and “was losing myself.”

“I kept telling them that if I didn’t get back to sleep, I’d go another 24 hours without it—and you all know how bad that is for my mental state. After everything, I looked at the team, and I remembered you looked me in the eye and promised this wouldn’t happen. but it did. While I was asleep.”

This incident comes just three days after he was banned on Kick after getting into a physical altercation with his manager during an IRL stream in Australia.

The two engaged in an argument before Fousey threw a punch that hit his manager in the side of his head.

Shortly after Fousey’s arrest video was posted, a woman spoke out about the situation and said he was taken by police for a mental health evaluation after allegedly threatening the lives of his team members.

“Fousey wasn’t ‘arrested’. It didn’t happen at 11 am it happened at 10:30 pm AEST. I’m not sorry. He needs help & the people around him need to be safe,” she claimed.

Dexerto spoke with the user, who confirmed that she was an Australian contact for Fousey’s team, and helped them out whenever needed while in the country.

This comes just weeks after Fousey ‘disappeared,’ and claimed he was going to be sent to a mental care facility back in October.

