The Atypical Family: Everything we know about the Netflix K-drama

A unique superhero family is coming to Netflix with The Atypical Family being a K-drama full of comedy, drama, and fantasy.

Netflix is already heavily invested in its 2024 lineup of K-dramas. Not only has it announced the official cast for Cashero, a superhero K-drama, but it has revealed its first trailer for another suspected hit – The Atypical Family.

So far, Netflix hasn’t shied away from more bizarre storylines like Chicken Nugget, or series centered around superhuman characters like Strong Woman Nam-soon. The K-drama is surely one to keep an eye on as it’s also actor Jang Ki-yong’s first on-screen role since being discharged from the military.

Let’s dive into what makes this superhero family so unusual and what can be expected from the K-drama.

The Atypical Family: What’s it about?

A family has special powers from time travel, seeing the future, and flying. But it all goes away due to real-life problems and the arrival of a female character might change everything.

The Atypical Family is a fantasy romance focused on Bok Gwi-joo. He can travel back in time, but only to his happiest memories and he’s not allowed to change the past. And he’s not the only one with powers as his family also have their own unique ones.

His mother can see the future in her dreams, while his sister can fly. However, his niece shows no signs yet of any powers. Their lives are thrown into a dilemma when all their powers disappear due to real-life problems like insomnia, bulimia, and smartphone addiction.. Gwi-joo falls into depression due to an accident and can’t travel to the past.

The K-drama introduces Do Da-hae, a woman who becomes involved with the family and and moves in with them. Could she be the one to fix them?

The Atypical Family: Who’s in it?

Actor Jang Ki-yong will lead the K-drama as Gwi-joo alongside Chun Woo-hee as Da-hae. Read the full cast list below:

Jang Ki-yong as Bok Gwi-joo

Chun Woo-hee as Do Da-hae

Go Doo-shim as Bok Man-heum

Claudia Kim as Bok Dong-hee

Park So-yi as Bok In-ah

Ryu Abel as Grace

Oh Man-seok as Eom Soon-gu

Choi Gwang-rok as Noh Hyung-tae

The Atypical Family has a star-studded cast with Jang making his return to K-dramas since his discharge from the military in February 2023. Chun is known for her roles in The Wailing, Netflix’s Unlocked, and will star in The 8 Show.

Many recognize Claudia Kim for her Hollywood roles in Avengers: Age of Ultron, The Dark Tower, and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. She also starred in Gyeongseong Creature.

The Atypical Family will be released on Netflix on May 4, 2024.

The Netflix K-drama is in conjunction with JTBC and will broadcast on Korean cable every Saturday and Sunday at 10:30PM KST. For global fans, the K-drama is expected to be released on Netflix on the same schedule as JTBC.

The Atypical Family: Is there a trailer?

Yes, Netflix released the K-drama’s official trailer on April 24, 2024. Watch it below:

The Atypical Family joins Netflix’s list of 2024 K-dramas, and you can catch new series available to stream this month.