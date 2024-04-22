Netflix’s superhero K-drama Cashero confirms cast

A new group of superheroes are coming to Netflix in Cashero, with the streaming platform unveiling the stars in the cast of the K-drama.

Lee Jun-ho, Kim Hye-joon, Kim Byung-chul, and Kim Hyang-gi have officially been confirmed to lead Netflix’s Cashero. The K-drama is based on a webtoon of the same name about superheroes and the people closest to them — but don’t expect the characters to be like Superman or Spider-Man.

King the Land star Lee Jun-ho will lead the series as the main character Kang Sang-woong. He’s an ordinary community center official whose life gets turned upside down when he’s given superhuman powers. The catch? It’s tied to how much money he has.

Article continues after ad

He gains super strength when he has money — but the more he uses his power, the less cash he’s left with. Due to the nature of his inexplicable powers, he’s often left emptying his wallet. His longtime girlfriend, Kim Min-Sook (played by Shop for Killers star Kim Hye-joon), isn’t that impressed with his newfound powers, but she still supports him.

Article continues after ad

The Cashero cast also includes All of Us Are Dead star Kim Byung-chul and Kim Hyang-gi as Byeon Ho-in and Bang Eun-mi. Ho-in is a lawyer whose abilities are dependent on how much he drinks. He’s also the leader of a superhero organization that bands together to fight criminals.

Article continues after ad

Sang-woo becomes a person of interest in the story and suggests working together to fight against people who hunt superheroes. Eun-mi is part of the team thanks to her kinetic powers activated by how much bread she eats. The three characters join forces to protect the world and their loved ones from villains.

Cashero is currently in the works at Netflix with a release window in 2025. For now, you can check out their slate of 2024 K-dramas.