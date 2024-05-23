The Atypical Family fans are obsessed with love story that’s not Gwi-ju and Da-hae

While eyes are on Gwi-ju and Da-hae in Netflix’s The Atypical Family, fans can’t help but giggle with excitement at the blooming of another romance.

The K-drama characters all have their individual stories to tell, especially Gwi-ju’s daughter I-na. Shy and introverted, she doesn’t have any friends at school. She’s forced to take part in an after-school club and captures the interest of Goh Hye-rim, one of the main leaders of the dance club.

But the real storyline begins when the one boy everyone has a crush on, Han Jun-woo, also takes an interest in her. It becomes clear that I-na has her own small crush on Jun-woo but doesn’t act on it out of fear.

Fans couldn’t help but ship the two characters in Episode 2 when I-na’s powers are revealed and what Jun-woo thinks of her. When I-na’s glasses are thrown to the floor, Jun-woo picks them up and looks her in the eye.

In-na can read minds if they look directly at her. She unwillingly hears Jun-woo call her “pretty.”

“I-na has the ability to read people’s minds and the fact she heard him say that she’s pretty is making me feel feral… OH MY BABIES THEY’RE SO CUTE AND SO DEAR TO ME,” said one fan on X/Twitter.

After this scene, fans never expected to be so enamored with their storyline of young love and are hooked. The butterflies effect got even stronger in Episode 6 during a pivotal moment when Jun-woo confesses his true feelings.

At an amusement park outing with the dance club, Hye-rim tries her best to get Jun-woo’s attention to take a photo together. Seeing I-na alone, he grabs her hand to take a photo with Hye-rim, clearly putting up a front as she also likes Jun-woo.

He even goes as far as buying her cotton candy and saying nothing. A clear gesture before Hye-rim asks I-na to get Jun-woo alone at the carousel. It’s here where Jun-woo asks if I-na knows the truth and asks if his eyes reveal how he really feels. He tells to I-na that he likes her.

“No wayyyy even these kids story got me butterflies in my stomach. Bok Gwi-joo you just being outdid by a little boy who’s into your daughter, go make a move man,” said one fan.

Another also said with glee, “‘You should know by looking at my eyes. that I like you’ HAN JUNWOO YOU BOY OH MY GOD THE WAY I SCREAMED HE’S SOOOOOOOO.”

Fans couldn’t get over the heartwarming confession with one saying, “The way I-na took Jun-woo to the carousel because Hye-rim asked her so she could confess that she likes him, but the one who ended up confessing was Junwoo to I-na. This adorable ship is sailing.”

While The Atypical Family will likely continue their young love story, fans can expect some turmoil. I-na has no idea that Hye-rim had heard Jun-woo’s confession. It’s become clear that Hye-rim has been manipulating I-na for her benefit, knowing she’s shy and wants nothing more than a friend.

The question is how I-na will handle Jun-woo’s feelings for her and what Hye-rim is willing to do to stop it.

The Atypical Family airs every Saturday and Sunday on Netflix, and you can check out Netflix’s 2024 K-drama lineup and the most anticipated K-dramas.