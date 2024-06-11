The Atypical Family fans upset over one minor detail in finale

The finale of The Atypical Family was well received by fans, but there was one issue with In-a’s storyline that left more to the imagination.

Fans fell more in love with In-a’s blossoming young love story with Jun-woo than they did with Gwi-ju and Da-hae. A shy In-a gets her first crush with Jun-woo having revealed his true feelings for her.

Their sweet encounters were a highlight for many fans, but fans wanted more of their story in the finale. A five-year time jump only showed a 15-year-old In-a in school from behind. No details of her and Jun-woo’s relationship.

“In-a is in her high school era but I don’t get to see her face and I don’t even know if she and Jun-woo are still together at this time IM GON CRY I know they made this to be more realistic but… still,” said a fan on X/Twitter.

The scene doesn’t explain nearly as much of what happened to her within the five years compared to the rest of the Bok family. Her scene implies that she’s now grown up and has friends in school.

On Reddit, a fan agreed saying, “If I do have one regret about the ending it’s that since it was five years later they decided not to show I-Na since obviously with how small and young she looked it wouldn’t have made sense and would have needed to cast a different actress which would have felt kinda sad.”

“You see her from behind at school living a ‘seen’ existence with friends, but it’s sad we don’t get a final scene with them all at the table and seeing her reaction to her Father having survived and returned.”

Park So-yi played the role of In-a and is much smaller in height than the rest of her classmate co-stars. With the five-year time jump, it wouldn’t have made sense for the actor to portray In-a as a full-grown teenager.

Besides not knowing if In-a and Jun-woo’s friendship blossomed into a real love story as teenagers, there is another sad detail about The Atypical Family finale.

The K-drama made it a point to show In-a’s emotions regarding her father’s possible death. Especially after they had reconnected and In-a finally understood her father’s deep love for her.

Part of the reason Gwi-ju is gone for five years is that he needed to go back in time to save Da-hae so she can save In-a in the present during the school fire. The finale never revisited the father and daughter seeing each other again after so many years.

Regardless, The Atypical Family had a happy ending for the Bok family that fans were ecstatic over as it marked the end of another good K-drama.

