Netflix not casting a visually impaired actor as Toph in Avatar: The Last Airbender is an insult

Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender has finally cast Toph Beifong. However, their choice proves that despite claiming to be a diverse and inclusive platform, they prefer to bait their audiences rather than be true pioneers.

Netflix confirmed that production for season two of Avatar: The Last Airbender is underway. The platform finally revealed who would play Toph Beifong, one of the franchise’s most beloved characters from the animated series.

Toph is a powerful earth bender who trains Avatar Aang and is pivotal in helping Aang defeat Firelord Ozai. The character even appeared in the final season of The Legend of Korra, the follow-up animated series to the original Avatar show.

On September 20, Netflix announced that Miya Cech will portray the iconic Eartbender in season 2 of the live-action show. Cech is a fantastic young actress who, at age 17, has already built a huge following and starred in multiple TV shows, films, and other projects.

While there is no denying she has the talent and acting chops to take on the role of Toph, Netflix not casting a visually impaired actor is a huge mistake and yet another damning example of how, despite claiming inclusivity is a priority, the platform does very little to promote true diversity despite having ample opportunities to do so.

Netflix has a long history of uniformity to attest for

Netflix has developed a reputation for creating shows with a diverse and inclusive cast, promoting these projects, and then canceling them after one season.

In 2022, the platform was slammed for being “lesbophobic” when it decided to cancel Warrior Nun, a show that features a WLW romance.

Furthermore, one of the most popular shows on Netflix, Atypical, was canceled after four seasons, leaving fans wanting much more. The series centered around Sam, a young man making his way in the world while navigating his autism spectrum disorder.

While the series did include actors on the autism spectrum in supporting roles, Keir Gilchrist, who portrayed Sam across all four seasons, is not on the spectrum. Something that many had significant issues with throughout the series.

Don’t bait your audiences if you have no intention of delivering

It’s baffling to me that nowadays, a huge platform such as Netflix still thinks it’s acceptable to bait audiences by promising to tell different types of stories but not allowing the right people to be the ones telling them.

Netflix failed to cast an actor with a visual impairment in the role of Toph Beifong. This furthered the notion that Netflix is not truly supporting different storytellers and respecting the importance of inclusivity in its projects.

Toph is beloved because of her tenacity, loyalty, and bravery. She is one of the most powerful benders in the world of Avatar, and despite the animated Avatar series being a Nickelodeon series, its exploration of the concept of being underestimated or dismissed because of preconceived notions is what made it such a treat.

Her visual impairment never defined Toph; instead, she drew great strength from it. As a young woman struggling to find my place in the world, turning on my TV and seeing an animated series encouraging young women to tap into their strengths and find the beauty in their limitations was game-changing.

It is insulting but not surprising that Netflix missed the memo completely. However, the platform needs to get its act together, as it is quickly becoming one of the only major production companies not to get on board.

Netflix should get left behind if they don’t change its ways

Disney+ Alaqua Cox shines as Maya Lopez in Echo despite it being her first acting role

At the beginning of 2024, Disney released Echo. This brand-new series focused on Maya Lopez, a deaf Native American antihero who finds herself competing with King Pin and other Marvel figures.

Alaqua Cox, who first portrayed Lopez in 2021’s Hawkeye series, is a Native American and hearing-impaired actress. Despite her roles in Hawkeye and Echo as Lopez being her first acting gig ever, her performances have received nothing but praise from critics and, more importantly, those who identify with the character.

Whether it be her Native American background, hearing impairment, or both, having an actor who truly understands their character’s inner workings shouldn’t be an added bonus anymore but an expectation.

If Netflix continues to take the easy way out with its projects, then the boycott will only worsen, as it should.

While they had a fantastic opportunity to promote inclusivity by casting a visually impaired actor to portray Toph, their failure to do so has left a sour taste in my mouth. One that likely won’t go away anytime soon.