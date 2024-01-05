Gyeongseong Creature Part 2 ending explained: It’s not over for the characters

The final three episodes of Gyeongseong Creature Part 2 have the main characters in mortal danger, as Chae-ok and Tae-sang try to destroy Onseong Hospital and its evil once and for all – here’s a deep dive into the ending.

In Part 1 of the K-drama, fans were left with a cliffhanger as Tae-sang’s fate was unclear after being wounded. While the victims of the hospital escaped, the trouble was far from over. Heading into Part 2, the damage has already been done and Tae-sang learns the truth on the invisible hand behind the entire operation.

Gyeongseong Creature dives more heavily into the effects of the najin and what could happen to humanity. At the same time, the real ringleader begins to pull the strings to their bidding and leads out beloved main characters facing death.

Will Chae-ok and Tae-sang prevail in defeating the horrid evil? Will Chae-ok’s mother return to her family? One thing is for certain: the Gyeongseong Creature Part 2 ending will have fans stunned and confused. Warning: Major spoilers ahead!

Chae-ok faces her mother once again

Taken hostage once again after killing Director Ichiro, Chae-ok is forced to face her mother again to see the effects on her surviving human side by Kato.

Before the episode, Chae-ok revealed the truth to her father that the monster they fought was her mother and his wife. Riddled with the guilt of what she has become, he leaves Chae-ok to do what’s right for the love of his life and urges Chae-ok to live her life. He then returns to Onseong Hospital. Meanwhile, after learning Chae-ok has been captured, Tae-sang joins the resistance and devises a plan to burn it to the ground for good.

Kato forces the monster to face Chae-ok once again. He realizes the najin has a default when facing people from its human past. The monster fights against all of them because it’s seeking out her daughter. It’s become too enraged and powerful so Kato and the soldiers take Chae-ok and try to flee.

While this occurs, Tae-sang reenters the hospital and finds Chae-ok’s father. He tells him that Chae-ok has been recaptured. Realizing their fate, her father tells Tae-sang to protect his daughter and let her live a good life. To save her and allow his wife peace, he sets off bombs throughout the hospital, supposedly killing them both.

Finding Chae-ok in the chaos, Tae-sang tells her of her father’s sacrifice. They also find Sachimoto, who apologizes for her mother. It seems that he had a role to play in her being captured and it also insinuates the supposed connection she has to Yukiko. Chae-ok and Tae-sang escape back to town, unaware that the monster has survived and is looking for Chae-ok.

Tae-sang loses the woman he loves

While trying to fight off Yukiko’s men and the monster, Chae-ok is gravely wounded but makes a sacrifice and is killed by her mother protecting Tae-sang – the man she loves.

Back in town, Tae-sang has arranged an escape for him and Chae-ok. As they wait for Beom-o and a suitcase of money, they are ambushed by Yukiko and her men. She makes it out to believe that Beom-o has once again betrayed his master. Beom-o fervently denies it. Chae-ok and Tae-sang fight off Yukiko’s league of killers the best they can, but Chae-ok suffers from too many wounds.

Yukiko’s killers have both of them surrounded ready to kill them for good – until the monster appears. It begins to kill them off as Chae-ok and Tae-sang run away to safety. There’s one problem: Chae-ok’s mother/the monster is not in her right mind. When Tae-sang tries to escape with her daughter, she’s ready to attack. Chae-ok pushes Tae-sang aside as he’s ready to shield her.

Gyeongseong Creature Part 2’s ending has Chae-ok killed by her mother. She begs her to stop as Tae-sang is the man that she loves. As Tae-sang sobs and tries to stop the bleeding, the monster is aware of what it has done and backs away with remorse.

The scene changes to the aftermath of the bloodshed and back at Onseong. Kato is found with a now-dead Akiko. In his arms is her newborn baby. But something is different. Gyeogseong Creature Part 2 reveals the najin has been transferred to the baby. It opens its vibrant green monster-like eyes.

Gyeongseong Creature Part 2 ending leaves the door open

After the horrid events, Tae-sang gets his revenge on Yukiko but it’s later revealed she survived and presumably so has Chae-ok.

Gyeongseong Creature Part 2’s ending will leave fans utterly baffled. Some time after the destruction, Yukiko is at the formal funeral of her husband. Jun-taek pays his respects and hands her a note. It says “farewell” and Yukiko realizes all the flower arrangments are from the characters. She sees Gap-pyeong and realizes what’s about to occur. As she stands to check, the scene changes to show multiple bombs under the flowers that detonate. It supposedly kills Yukiko.

Tae-sang is seen back at his pawn shop in a parallel scene to when Chae-ok sits on the stoop waiting. He sits as if waiting for Chae-ok to return – knowing she won’t. Things take a turn when Kato is seen speaking to a wheelchair-bound woman. He makes her a cup of water and asks if she will continue to explore new possibilities. The woman is none other than Yukiko. She survived the blast but was severely scarred. In the cup is a najin.

Gyeongseong Creature Part 2’s ending throws in another twist. A scene returns to Chae-ok’s death, but this time she’s submerged in a lake or ocean. The monster/her mother is seen in the water as well. She calls out to her daughter in her human form and looks sorrowful. Back as a monster, fans see the najin leave her body and go into Chae-ok, who then awakens.

In a pre-credit scene, it’s revealed Korea is no longer under Japanese occupation. It also shows fast-forwarded scenes of significant moments throughout history, including a pandemic. The real twist arrives as a man dressed in modern clothes opens the window of his apartment. He has a deep scar on the back of his neck. Outside is a modern-day Korea. Someone enters and calls out “Ho-jae.” The man turns to reveal Tae-sang.

