Queen of Tears special episodes: Release date & more

Queen of Tears isn’t over just yet, as tvN announced the K-drama will get a special two-episode run after the finale.

Queen of Tears is the Netflix K-drama on everyone’s radar as it’s already been tagged as one of the best rom-coms in tvN history. It follows Hae-in and Hyun-woo as they go through the trials of a deteriorating marriage, a cancer diagnosis, and treachery within Queens Group.

After 16 episodes, the show came to an end, but it was quickly announced that the cast will return for a special two episodes. The finale of the K-drama was one for the books that required a few tissues.

Article continues after ad

However, the question remains on what the two episodes will be about, is the cast involved, and when you can expect to watch them.

The two-episode special will be released on tvN on May 4 and 5 at 9:20pm KST.

tvN

TvN made the announcement on their official Instagram page thanking fans for supporting the K-drama. They revealed the news that the special episodes will be titled “Queen of Tears: Miraculous Recordzip.”

Article continues after ad

Details of what the episodes will be about are slim. TvN commented, “BaekHong couple who endured all crises and created a miracle.” They also added, “Both the Queens family and the Yongduri family have a happy ending. Thank you to all the viewers who loved us.”

Article continues after ad

Maybe fans will get to see more of Hae-in and Hyun-woo’s married life as the K-drama’s finale teased that they do in fact have a child and venture to Germany.

If this is true, the show could dive into one of its biggest unresolved storylines — Hae-in’s miscarriage. The K-drama never fully addressed the situation as it only showed flashbacks to reveal both Hae-in and Hyun-woo’s feelings about what happened. The “miracle” could be Hae-in getting pregnant now cancer-free and finally talking to Hyun-woo about their unborn child.

Queen of Tears special episodes: Will it be on Netflix?

For now, there’s no news on whether the episodes will be made available on Netflix. With Queen of Tears being an original cable television K-drama for tvN, it’s not out of the ordinary that it will be available to Korean audiences. You’ll have to wait and see if Netflix will release the episodes to global fans.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Queen of Tears is available to stream on Netflix and is one of the many K-dramas you can watch in 2024.