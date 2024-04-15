Queen of Tears overtakes one of tvN’s classic K-dramas

Queen of Tears is dominating rankings in both South Korea and on Netflix, with the K-drama officially making history by overtaking a well-loved K-drama.

Part of Netflix’s 2024 slate of K-dramas includes Queen of Tears, which fans can’t get enough of. It’s taken hold as a worthwhile storyline and a rom-com entangled with drama and emotional grit. It originally aired in early March and has since dominated Netflix’s Top 10 in the non-English division.

While Queen of Tears is on track to being one to beat this year, it’s been awarded with an incredible honor. According to Soompi, the K-drama has officially been titled as the second top-rated K-drama in tvN history. A title previously held by Goblin (Guardian: The Lonely and Great God).

According to Soompi, the latest episode of Queen of Tears was recorded by Nielsen Korea to surpass its 20% rating of 20.7. For a K-drama, hitting the 20% rating mark is an incredible feat a few have done in tvN’s history.

Queen of Tears has officially beat out Goblin, a fantasy romance that has been a staple for many fans and tagged as a classic for its global phenomenon. But who holds the number one spot over both K-dramas?

It’s no surprise that Crash Landing on You has securely kept its reign having earned its 21.7% rating since its finale in 2020. There isn’t a K-drama fan who hasn’t seen Crash Landing on You starring real-life married couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin.

Queen of Tears may be the next K-drama classic thanks to Netflix. Crash Landing on You also gained global notoriety thanks to Netflix acquiring its streaming rights to air to global fans.

Queen of Tears is streaming on Netflix, and you can check out actor Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won’s best K-dramas — also the latest series currently streaming.