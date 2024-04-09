Queen of Tears to get a two-part special after K-drama finale

Hyun-woo and Hae-in’s story won’t be over after the Queen of Tears finale with the K-drama getting a two-part special after its end.

Queen of Tears has gotten incredible ratings and is a hit among fans. Its release on Netflix has given global fans a chance to enjoy its complex and refreshing romantic comedy storyline. Since the K-dramas release in early March, it has dominated Netflix’s Top 10 non-English list with 41,400,000 hours watched.

The K-drama is set to release its final episode on April 28, 2024. It will bring the storyline full circle and whether Hae-in will battle her cancer. But fans will get a special treat.

It’s not the end as tvN announced on X/Twitter that Queen of Tears will get a two-part special after the finale. Exact details haven’t been revealed yet. According to a translation of the tweet, the main cast will make an appearance. TvN urges fans to submit their questions for the actors to answer.

While details haven’t been made clear, fans can likely expect a roundup storyline of what happens after the events of the finale. It may be that the special will be snippets of Hae-in and Hyun-woo’s relationship and scenes that weren’t included in the K-drama.

Fans are eager to see where the K-drama takes the beloved characters. So far, Hae-in’s chances of surviving her cancer diagnosis are slim. Meanwhile, her love for Hyun-woo is still there and getting stronger as her family deals with treason and company turmoil.

Queen of Tears streams on Netflix and you can catch up on Kim Soo-hyun’s best K-drama roles.