Honkai Star Rail leak reveals unreleased Yukong gameplay

A Honkai Star Rail leak has shown gameplay of the 4-star character Yukong ahead of her release.

Like Genshin Impact, Honkai Star Rail leaks have run rampant since the gacha title’s launch on April 26. Recently, information surfaced about Stellaron Hunter Kafka’s alleged kit. The 5-star character is on the Path of The Nihility and is rumored to launch sometime in June or July 2023.

Besides 5-star options on Honkai Star Rail’s roster, another leak offered details about the 4-star character Yukong’s gameplay. As always, players should take any leaks with a grain of salt until Honkai Star Rail officially confirms them.

Honkai Star Rail leak shows Yukong’s combat style

Honkai Star Rail leaker Toxic Paimon posted a clip of Yukong on their YouTube channel. The two-minute video shows off Yukong’s idle animations and combat cutscenes. Per leaked information, Yukong is an Imaginary element character on the Path of Harmony.

At the time of writing, the only playable Imaginary option is the 5-star character Welt Yang on the Path of The Nihility. However, future 5-star Luocha is believed to be of the Imaginary element. Both Yukong and Luocha are rumored to arrive in Honkai Star Rail’s Version 1.1 update.

Yukong serves as the Helm Master of the Xianzhou Alliance’s Sky-Faring Commission and additionally as one of the Xianzhou Luofu’s Six Charioteers. Players meet Yukong alongside the 4-star character Tingyun in the main storyline.

Currently, Quantum 5-star Seele’s banner is live until May 17, 2023. After that, users can wish for Jing Yuan from May 17, 2023, until June 7, 2023. Check out our article to find out everything we know about the upcoming 5-star Lightning choice.

For those skipping Jing Yuan’s banner, stay updated with our Honkai Star Rail coverage to discover who’s next. Until then, keep gathering Stellar Jade to wish for your favorite characters.