Honkai Star Rail TCG: Release date leak, gameplay & everything we know

A Honkai Star Rail leak has revealed a new TCG game mode that is scheduled to be released in an upcoming update. Here’s everything we know about the card-collecting mode so far.

Honkai Star Rail TCG leaks have appeared online, giving Trailblazers a glimpse of how this exciting mode will function in the game. Just like the Genshin Impact TCG, it looks as though HoYoverse’s latest free to play game will also feature a card-collecting game mode for players to embark upon.

This is certainly exciting for those who want more end-game content, especially for players who enjoy collecting, building, and battling with powerful decks. Here’s everything we currently know about the Honkai Star Rail TCG – including the leaked release date, and gameplay.

HoYoverse has yet to reveal an official Honkai Star Rail release date. However, one leaker has stated that the mode will make its debut in the 1.4 update, which is currently speculated to be released in October.

Of course, like all Honkai Star Rail leaks, this should be taken with a grain of salt. We’ll be sure to update this section once the developers have announced further details on the upcoming mode.

Honkai Star Rail TCG gameplay

According to Honkai Star Rail leaker, HomDGCat, the TCG is developed by Interastral Peace Corporation uses “Aether Coins” as its currency, and has taken the universe by storm since its release.

The leaked description for the game notes that “any organism’s data can be transformed into ‘Aether Spirits’ for players to collect, battle, train, and upgrade.” HomDGCat also noted that the Honkai Star Rail TCG gameplay will also have the following features:

Feature special battle rules .

. Enable Trailblazers to fight opponents using Aether Spirits .

. Have a dedicated multiplayer mode.

The leaker also noted that after the Honkai Star Rail TCG event has finished, Trailblazers will still be able to play the game. So, it certainly seems like it will be a permanent mode, just like Genshin Impact’s TCG.

Honkai Star Rail TCG characters

HoYoverse The Honkai Star Rail TCG will likely include plenty of characters from its roster.

While we currently don’t have a full list of every Honkai Star Rail TCG character, we do know the upcoming event will reward players with a free 4-star character chosen from the following units:

Serval (Lightning)

Pela (Ice)

Hook (Fire)

Luka (Physical)

As always, we’ll update this section as soon as more characters have been revealed, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back regularly.

There you have it, that’s everything we currently know about the Honkai Star Rail TCG. In the meantime, be sure to check out our Honaki Star Rail page and guides below for all the latest updates.

