Hogwarts Legacy: Solved by the Bell quest walkthrough

Hogwarts Legacy has plenty of quests that can be difficult to solve without any help, like the Solved by the Bell puzzle. This tricky mission requires some music knowledge, so for those who are a little tone-deaf, here’s a complete guide to walk you through it.

During your adventures in the Wizarding World, you may come across a Musical Map around Henrietta’s Hideaway. This maps shows a hidden treasure somewhere in the Highlands, but like most of Hogwarts Legacy map quests, this one’s a tricky one to work out.

In order to complete the quest and get the precious treasure, you’ll need to read a music sheet and play a particular tune first. If you’re not a musically inclined person, this guide will come in handy.

How to start the Solved by the Bell quest in Hogwarts Legacy

To start the Solved by the Bell quest, you first need to trigger it by finding the Musical Map. This map shows the location of the hidden treasure as well as the tune you’ll have to play to get it.

AVALANCHE SOFTWARE

Where to find the Musical Map in Hogwarts Legacy

If you didn’t find the Musical Map by chance when walking around Henrietta’s Hideaway, you’ll need to follow these steps:

Fly to the Manor Cape region and go to the southern section, where you’ll find Henrietta’s Hideaway. Fight every enemy guarding the entrance. Once inside the cave, use Incendio or Confringo to light up the brazier in front of the statue on the left. Use Wingardium Leviosa on the cube, and place it on the platform facing the wooden double door. Use Incendio on the left cube and Glacius on the right one. Before moving forward, light the brazier in front of the reaper statue on the right to reveal a hidden chest. Go down the stairs and defeat every Ashwinder in the atrium. Go up the turning staircase on the left of the central statue. From the top of the staircase, take a right and keep moving forward. You’ll find an enemy being swept away by the floor, so cast Arresto Momentum onto it so you don’t get swept away too. Go inside the next room and defeat all the enemies. Step in front of the large statue and turn right. You’ll see a fractured stone wall that hides a secret room behind. On the table, you’ll find the Musical Map.

Solved by the Bell quest location

To start the musical side of the quest, you’ll need to follow the Musical Map and travel to Clagmar Castle, near the Clagmar Coast. Once you’re there, go Behind it into the Clagmar Castle Vault.

AVALANCHE SOFTWARE

A large group of Ashwinders will be waiting for you. They’ll be between levels 20 and 30, so be ready to fight. After you’ve defeated them, go inside and find the bells that are at the southwestern corner of the castle.

How to solve the Solved by the Bell quest in Hogwarts Legacy

Use the basic cast to hit the bells in the order shown in the image. The iconic Harry Potter theme will begin to play and a chest will appear on your left, so just open it and collect your quest reward.

AVALANCHE SOFTWARE Numbering them from the top and on a zigzag line, you have to play the bells in the following order: 85345124

That’s everything you need to know to solve Hogwarts Legacy’s Solved by the Bell quest. Make sure you check out our Hogwarts Legacy page for all the latest news and guides.

