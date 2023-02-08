Hogwarts Legacy: How to fix crashes on PC

Hogwarts Legacy had a rough early access launch on PC as it’s crashing for many players. Here are some ways to try and fix the problem to ensure a smoother experience.

In this early access period, the PC launch of Hogwarts Legacy has not been without issues. Several people have reported facing frame drops, crashes, and even blue character issues. We all know how frequent crashes can ruin the experience of a game and it’s no different for Hogwarts Legacy.

These crashes occur at different intervals of the game. While some of these crashes occur while the shaders load, the other instances are quite random. Having said that, here are some possible fixes to minimize crashes on PC.

Portkey Games, Warner Brothers Hogwarts Legacy features a massive open-world.

How to fix Hogwarts Legacy crashes on PC

Avalance is yet to provide a permanent solution to fix the crashes that are occurring on PCs. However, there are some workarounds to minimize the frustration.

Before we proceed to the workarounds, make sure your system meets the minimum system requirements. With that said, here’s a rundown of some of the possible solutions:

Lower graphics settings & disable Ray-Tracing

If you’re still using a GTX, then it’d be ideal to lower some of the graphics settings to Medium or Low. This will allow your GPU to breathe and will give you better frames in-game. However, if you’re someone who’s using an RTX, disable Ray-Tracing to improve the performance of the game.

Verify games files

If you’ve purchased the game on Steam, verifying the integrity of files might do the job. All you need to do is simply right-click on the game from the library -> click on Properties -> click on Local Files -> click on Verify Integrity of Game Files.

For purchasers via Epic Games Store, head over to the library -> click on the three dots below the Hogwarts Legacy tile -> click on Manage -> click on the Verify button. This process will look for any corrupt files that are causing the game to crash and replace them immediately.

Update your graphics driver

One thing often overlooked is checking to see if your graphics drivers are up to date or not. In the case of Hogwarts Legacy, it’d be ideal to upgrade to the latest Nvidia or AMD drivers (whichever you’re using). This may help to reduce the crash issue to some extent.

Fresh installation

If everything fails, the solution that’s last but not least is completely reinstalling the game. The only downside is that you’ll have to spend both data and time to get a freshly installed game in your system.

So, there you have it — those are some of the potential fixes to get rid of the annoying crash issues on PC. If you want to know more about the game, check out our other Hogwarts Legacy guides below:

