Helldivers 2 may be a fun chaotic experience, but it’s no stranger to a bombardment of negative effects and pain in the form of one hellish debuff – and it’s time it moved like the Automatons and disappeared for a while.

The battle for Democracy is never easy, and Helldivers are constantly being pulled between the two current factions, Major Orders, and picking the missions they love the most. However, with every player fighting to liberate planets, most soldiers get a good glimpse at one of the game’s worst aspects: its slowness debuffs.

If you’ve dropped into a high-level Terminid planet and noticed its high level of vegetation, it’s almost guaranteed that you’ve experienced the hellish design that is the slow debuff. Whether you’re moving through trees, tiny bushes, or even being chased by a Bile Titan or a Spitter, that movement can be nullified at the drop of a hat – and it’s always when you need to run.

Naturally, it’s important for Arrowhead to implement a few negative effects to give enemies a bit more ‘bite’ and allow Helldivers the chance to react differently to certain battles. However, slowness just feels like more of a hindrance than anything else in the game – and that includes always standing on top of Resupplies when you need to grab something.

Certain enemies, like the Bile Titan having those powers is understandable, but causing plant life that barely goes past a Helldiver’s ankle to slow you down when running feels like a bit too much. As such, any forest areas feel like deathtraps and cause far too much suffering for such a small reason.

Such frustrations have been echoed among the community for a while now, and it feels entirely justified. After all, many don’t mind the actual slowness debuff but are instead slamming its insistent use on certain planets.

Whether this gets nerfed by Arrowhead or certain armor perks are implemented to combat the vegetation problem is yet to be seen, but if burning damage has proven anything, it’s that Super Earth is always serving to make the fight for liberty a little less painful.