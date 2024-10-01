Helldivers 2 October 1 hotfix patch notes: Stim Pistol fixes, heavy armor gas immunity reverted, more

Helldivers 2 has released a brand new hotfix patch to help stop the frustrating stim pistol and hellpod skin crashes. There are also fixes to the game’s heavy armor, bot targeting, and a Moo Deng-related Protection Order from General Brasch.

Following the Helldivers 2 major September 17 patch, the devs have released a hotfix that aims to fix some annoying crashes. The update will ensure that your gameplay is much smoother and no longer crashes when you’re in the middle of a heated battle.

After all, there’s nothing worse than crashing when you’re trying to complete get Warbonds, unlock new weapons, armor, and Major Orders. So, without further ado, here’s everything outlined in the Helldivers 2 October 1 hotfix update.

What’s changed in the Helldivers 2 October 1 hotfix?

Arrowhead Game Studios There have been some big changes to how heavy armor works in gas.

The main change in the October 1 patch is are to the crashes caused by unique stim pistol owners leaving the game. There are also fixes to the crashes caused by players who equipped any purchased Hellpod skins on a fresh account.

On top of this, several bugfixes for heavy armor, bot targeting, audio issues, and more. General Brasch has also issued a Protection Order for pygmy hippos — The Moo Deng Accord.

Full Helldivers October 1 patch notes:

Overview

Fixed a crash caused by unique stim pistol owners leaving the game.

Fixed crash when equipping any purchased hellpod skins on a fresh account.

Miscellaneous Fixes

Fixed bug where helldivers wearing heavy armors would be immune to gas status effect.

Can no longer call down multiple seismic probes and prospecting drills at the same time.

Bots will not get stuck shooting at walls as frequently during evacuate high-value asset missions.

The audio for all Bug and Bot enemies has been cleaned up and re-balanced recently. The focus has mostly been on their voices, but the movement has been looked at as well. The goal was to make enemy audio more balanced between each enemy type and to make enemies more audible in various situations. It will be subjective but please keep on the lookout for moments where you think the audio should have informed you about the enemy’s presence but didn’t.

General Brasch-issued Protection Order for pygmy hippos implemented (The Moo Deng Accord).

Known Issues

Top Priority:

The hive breaker drill may be inaccessible when called in.

Not enough enemies spawn to complete Eradicate missions.

Enemies are sometimes capable of shooting through walls.

Players may not receive Friend Requests sent from another platform.

In High Value Asset defense missions, some enemies may prioritize the generators over the players.

Social menu is stuck on ‘Please Wait Democratically’ for some players.

Dead bodies of Chargers can launch the Helldiver into the air.

Title may crash during intro cinematic or title screen.

Medium Priority:

Stratagem balls bounce unpredictably off cliffs and some spots.

Terminals may lose functionality blocking completion of a mission.

Some Eagle Stratagems may not drop when deployed on a swamp planet.

Reinforcement may not be available for players who join a game in progress.

Pelican-1 may sometimes be launched away if hit with an impaler tentacle.

Supply packs may be incorrectly used if pressing down on a controller while calling in a stratagem.

Friends “Invite only” games can still be seen on the Galactic War Map but cannot be joined.

High damage weapons will not detonate hellbombs already present on the map.

Some enemies that bleed out do not progress Personal Orders and Eradicate mission.

QWERTY keyboard numpad bindings does not save correctly after the Title restart.

