Helldivers 2 leaks show off re-imagined Illuminate faction

Helldivers 2’s dataminers have been hard at work finding info on what’s next in the game, and they’ve discovered Illuminate enemies, what may be audio for a trailer introducing the faction, & a whole lot more.

With Helldivers 2 players quickly eliminating the Automaton faction, players are thirsty for more content as the Terminid numbers thin out. However, it seems the Illuminate faction may be coming along sooner than you’d think.

Datamining has pulled a number of in-development assets, enemies, audio and more as the squids are set to make their Helldivers 2 debut.

First up is the Illuminate Observer, the first enemy we’ve seen from the faction.

It’s basically a flying gloopy squid monster, which, if you’re not familiar, is kind of the Illuminate’s thing. These Observers are the basic grunt enemy, ones that’ll eventually give way to their massive, Protoss-esque machines of destruction.

Next up are the early models of Illuminate structures.

The biggest thing that stands out here are the massive portals Helldivers will likely have to destroy to keep Illuminate enemies from spawning in, similar to the bug holes and Automaton Foundries.

Last, but certainly not least, is an audio leak. Among the admittedly terrifying sounds of unholy squid beams and the screams of Super Earth being invaded, someone proclaiming “The Squids are back!” can be clearly heard.

It isn’t yet clear when exactly the Illuminate will be coming back, but these leaks make it seem like the squid invasion will soon be upon us.