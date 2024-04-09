GamingHelldivers

Helldivers 2 leaks show off re-imagined Illuminate faction

Carver Fisher
Man screaming in Helldivers 2Arrowhead Game Studios

Helldivers 2’s dataminers have been hard at work finding info on what’s next in the game, and they’ve discovered Illuminate enemies, what may be audio for a trailer introducing the faction, & a whole lot more.

With Helldivers 2 players quickly eliminating the Automaton faction, players are thirsty for more content as the Terminid numbers thin out. However, it seems the Illuminate faction may be coming along sooner than you’d think.

Datamining has pulled a number of in-development assets, enemies, audio and more as the squids are set to make their Helldivers 2 debut.

First up is the Illuminate Observer, the first enemy we’ve seen from the faction.

It’s basically a flying gloopy squid monster, which, if you’re not familiar, is kind of the Illuminate’s thing. These Observers are the basic grunt enemy, ones that’ll eventually give way to their massive, Protoss-esque machines of destruction.

Next up are the early models of Illuminate structures.

The biggest thing that stands out here are the massive portals Helldivers will likely have to destroy to keep Illuminate enemies from spawning in, similar to the bug holes and Automaton Foundries.

Last, but certainly not least, is an audio leak. Among the admittedly terrifying sounds of unholy squid beams and the screams of Super Earth being invaded, someone proclaiming “The Squids are back!” can be clearly heard.

It isn’t yet clear when exactly the Illuminate will be coming back, but these leaks make it seem like the squid invasion will soon be upon us.

Related Topics

Helldivers 2

About The Author

Carver Fisher

Carver is an editor for Dexerto based in Chicago. He finished his screenwriting degree in 2021 and has since dedicated his time to covering League of Legends esports and all other things gaming. He leads League esports coverage for Dexerto, but has a passion for the FGC and other esports. Contact Carver at carver.fisher@dexerto.com

keep reading
a weapon from Helldivers 2 Democratic Detonation Warbond
Helldivers
What is the Helldivers 2 Catalog Expansion?
Sourav Banik
Hellmire Helldivers 2
Helldivers
Helldivers 2’s Hellmire is the worst planet to liberate according to players
Jessica Filby
A screenshot from the game Helldivers 2
Helldivers
This meta Helldivers 2 weapon is the most “useless” choice according to players
Rishov Mukherjee
Helldivers 2 Automatons
Helldivers
Will the Automatons return to Helldivers 2?
Jessica Filby

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.