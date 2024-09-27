Destiny 2 players rejoice as devs level playing field with crouch spam nerf

Guardians have rejoiced after the Destiny 2 developers announced that they’d be nerfing crouch spamming, leveling the playing field for console and PC players.

PvP has always been a bit of an enigma for Destiny 2. With a game that focuses on obtaining randomly rolled weapons, each with perks that can drastically change how it performs, it all means that balancing for both PvP and PvE is a nightmare for developers Bungie. One weapon might be complete garbage in PvE, but tear other Guardians to shreds, and vice versa.

Article continues after ad

With The Final Shape, Bungie was particularly focused on completing the story side of the looter shooter. This meant that other activities like PvP and Gambit were left to the wayside, while the devs continued to give PvE lovers what they wanted.

Now with Episodes: Revenant around the corner, Bungie has introduced a slew of PvP changes, with one in particular resonating well with the community.

Article continues after ad

Bungie Crouch spamming is set to receive a big nerf in Destiny 2 when Episode: Revenant rolls around.

The Destiny 2 developers have stated that they are going to be making changes to crouch spamming in Episodes: Revenant. From the new episode onward, there is going to be a cap on the amount of crouch inputs you can enter each second. This is supposed to “equalize Hold to Crouch with Toggle Crouch in terms of its behavior” according to the September 26 TWID.

Article continues after ad

“Our goal is to reduce the amount of untargeted crouch spamming, done either manually or via macros, encountered while playing Crucible, and we can further change the value as needed to prevent this behavior.” the blog read.

Guardians were pleased with this change, as it reduced the ability for players to manipulate their hitbox and also leveled the playing field for console users, who have to take on the occasional ximmer.

“Good now people have to play normal for a f**king change rather than crutching on hitbox manipulation,” a Guardian replied. “Good stuff”, another agreed.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Many console players were overjoyed, keen to see Ximmers rush to the subreddit and complain about the change.

“Gonna be a lot of Ximmers spamming the sub once that goes live,” one pointed out. “Lotta SMG Xim freaks are gonna lose it,” another hurrahed.

The change is also a major nerf to anyone who was using input macros to help them crouch in-game, which Bungie has been cracking down on.

This change won’t affect teabagging or PvE either, so you’re free to BM, disrespect, and crouch to your heart’s delight, just be sure not to spam it in a gunfight.