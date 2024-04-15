Helldivers 2’s “ridiculous” fire damage to be improved in future updates

Amid ongoing player complaints, Helldivers 2 devs have promised to investigate the “ridiculous” fire damage following a recent buff.

Helldivers 2’s 01.000.200 patch launched earlier this month, packing in weapon buffs, two new planetary hazards, and several balancing adjustments.

To the dismay of countless players, the update additionally unleashed a buff that significantly increased fire damage from all sources. The Helldivers 2 community has stopped at nothing to make its frustrations known, with many arguing that fire can now insta-kill.

An Arrowhead developer who goes by Twinbeard addressed the matter in a recent message on Discord (via PCGamesN). When asked if fire-related changes were on the way, the dev responded in the affirmative.

Twinbeard explained, “Yes! We’re going through ‘fire as a whole’ at the moment. The works – [damage per second], [damage over time], the host thingie, not dying in two seconds from just touching it, etc. Probably introducing fixes in parts, but we’re on it like Donkey Kong on barrels!”

In another reply, the Helldivers 2 dev called the current state of fire damage “ridiculous.” He went on to note that fixes will launch in parts because it’s an “elaborate process.”

As for when the much-coveted changes will start rolling out, Arrowhead has yet to offer any concrete answers. But at least players now know that improvements are on the docket.

Until the fixes go live, users should be aware that the diving mechanic can extinguish flames much quicker than a health stim.