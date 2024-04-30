New Helldivers 2 Major Order confirms Termicide fan theory

Helldivers 2 players seem to have Joel’s number as a new Major Order confirms an old conspiracy theory.

Helldivers have received a solemn reminder that the notorious Game Master Joel giveth, but he also taketh away. The latest Major Order has tasked players with tearing down the Terminid Control Systems we worked so hard to erect.

It looks like the Terminids have developed an immunity to the industrial quantities of bug spray we had used to keep them at bay. “Terminid outbreaks have erupted on all Barrier Planets. The bugs appear to be showing resistance to Termicide,” the current Major Order flavor text explains.

The worst part about all this is that Helldivers 2 players had long theorized that Termicide would come back to bite them in the thorax. They’re only just beginning to realize how much it has.

Termicide brings bugs back with a vengeance

Super Earth’s soldiers are now diving on Erata Prime, Turing, and Fenrir 3 to destroy the Terminid Control Systems (TCS). On the plus side, the Major Order comes with a new mission type to freshen things up.

The downside is that Helldivers 2 players have been right all along and some think that Terminid behavior is changing already. One of the major theories during the initial TCS Major Order was that Joel would use Termicide to mutate the bugs.

More treasonous Helldivers even suggested that Termicide was a plot by the Galactic Federation to multiply the Terminids for a greater supply of E-710. These vicious rumors should of course be reported immediately.

All that really matters now is that we band together to take down the remaining TCS and restore order to the galaxy. Perhaps the new RL-77 Airburst Rocket Launcher will help in that mission.