Helldivers 2 players fear how Termicide will “mutate” enemies

The Helldivers 2 community is feeling some fear that the new Termicide missions are going to cause enemies in the game to mutate into something worse.

Helldivers 2 saw a new type of mission come to the game recently, where players have to work together to exterminate Terminids with a new chemical called Termicide.

While many are enjoying the new mission, there are a few who are a little hesitant about what this mission means.

Specifically, many are afraid that the extended use of Termicide is going to cause mutations in the Terminids to create even more terrifying creatures to fight.

Helldivers 2 fans afraid of chemically-mutated enemies

The concerns about Termicide are being discussed on the Helldivers 2 subreddit, where a player voiced their concern, saying: “Ok, so there’s actually no way the Termicide isn’t going to cause horrible bug mutations, right?”

Article continues after ad

They go on to point out how sinister the Termicide actually looks in-game, likening it to Agent Orange. Because of this, they believe there will be “repercussions” for using it.

Article continues after ad

Many members of the community think this is highly likely, given how many new enemies can be expected to join the game.

“Flying bugs and worm-like bugs would be my guess. They’ll be ‘introduced’ once the experiment goes horribly wrong as a surprisingly totally new/unexpected variant of bug we could never have imagined.”

There is one user in the thread who hopes that the Termicide could even alter the appearance of some enemies that are already in Helldivers 2:

Article continues after ad

“I hope it can mutate more of the elite bugs so they can have different appearances like more spikes on a Bile Titan or the Charger with a unique shell.”

Of course, there are plenty of fans who are continuing to roleplay in their responses, as one of the top comments leans into this: “Such useless thoughts make a mockery of all the brave patriots that lost their lives to defend freedom and managed democracy.”

Article continues after ad

This is all speculation, for now, but the Helldivers 2 player base believes the devs are certainly capable of having this planned out.