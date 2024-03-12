Helldivers 2 players convinced first game’s giant sandworm enemy will return

Helldivers 2 players believe the original game’s sandworm-like enemy, known as the Hive Lord, may soon rear its ugly head again.

One classic Helldivers enemy that fans seem certain will return for the sequel is the Illuminate faction. Players have already discovered references to the high-minded alien species in Helldivers 2.

And now, the community thinks developer Arrowhead may have sprinkled in teases about another Terminid enemy from the original entry.

Should this theory prove accurate, players could eventually find themselves facing off against a hulking, sandworm-inspired beast.

Helldivers 2 fans think first game’s Hive Lord enemy is coming

A Reddit user named Tnel1027 has shared in-game evidence that points to the Hive Lord potentially making its presence known in Helldivers 2.

For one, the Redditor found what appeared to be molds of the worm-like enemy stuck in the sand. They also posit that the “tremors we’ve been experiencing could be [hint] that this bad boy is coming soon.”

A screenshot of another presumed Helldivers 2 enemy tease features in the post linked below:

As the original poster and several other Redditors pointed out, the Hive Lord from the first Helldivers was no joke. One person in the thread noted that if the above are mere molts, “the actual full-grown Hive Lords should be absolutely massive.”

Someone else commented that compared to these behemoths, the usually large Bile Titans are “medium-sized.”

In response to another user asking if Helldivers 1 boasted even bigger foes, one fan informed them that every faction in the original had a boss enemy in “special missions” that were significantly larger than their regularly spawning counterparts.

In other words, Helldivers 2 faithful may want to prepare themselves for the unthinkable if the Hive Lord enemy does indeed rise from the sands again. At the time of writing, though, developer Arrowhead has yet to confirm its plans on the matter.