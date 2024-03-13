Helldivers 2 players reveal best way to complete new Terminid Mission

Helldivers 2 recently released a Terminid Control Mission and it’s quite tough at higher difficulties. Therefore, players have presented their thoughts on how to make the missions a lot easier.

Helldivers 2 has become one of the best live service games in the current market and has managed to amass a massive player base across both PC and PlayStation, providing an experience that will keep you hooked for days.

One of the most fun aspects of Helldivers 2 is that it’s constantly evolving with new missions and tasks that continue to challenge players and make them think. One such quest that has recently been released is the Terminid Control Mission.

As it happens, this mission is hard and players have presented ideas on how to make it smoother, especially when playing with randoms.

Helldivers 2 players reveal tricks to make Terminid Mission easier

The discussion surrounding the topic was initiated by a user on Reddit who claimed that the Terminid Mission is impossible to complete with randoms. Therefore, they decided to provide some ideas that will make the mission easier, especially at difficulty 9.

The user stated, “At the beginning of the mission there is one button you need to push at the center building on the map.” Once this is done, there will be three markers on the map, namely Silo 1, Silo 2, and Silo 3. The user continued, “Pease gather at one silo. All of you. Not 2, not 3 all of you. Just ping one silo and run there. If you are all gathered and your stratagems are ready, push the button next to the silo. Now you will see, that it takes some time to load to 100%.”

They also mentioned, “SILOS TAKE FRIENDLY FIRE DONT USE BIG STRATaGEMS NEXT TO IT.” Finally, they suggested, “Protect. The. Silos.” Other players joined in the conversation as well as they had their own ideas to make the mission easier.

One such user commented, “There’s also a lot of hunters and leapers so please no mortars thanks.” One user chimed in, “Yeah I don’t think Mortars are good against Terminids. Too many of them rush you.”

One user also claimed, “Tesla Towers do a surprisingly good job here as bugs ignore them for the silo and weirdly the Tesla does not damage the silo.” Finally, one of the players suggested, “It really needs to be changed so that the currently active sub-objective is orange on minimap, not the main tower that you only interact with once.”

Therefore, it seems like the mission is tough, though it can be completed with dedicated teams. The issue stems from random players who have little knowledge of the happenings, which makes Helldivers 2 a difficult game to play overall.