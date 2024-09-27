Disgraced devs of The Day Before return with new Kickstarter & “recovery” plan

The Day Before devs have returned after their controversial game and studio shut down, bringing a new Kickstarter project and a “recovery” plan.

Remember The Day Before? If you’ve been out of the loop, it was Fntastic’s game that ambled through a rocky development, only to leave many players disappointed when it launched. Asset-flip issues and game-breaking bugs had many calling the game a “scam”.

Now, about nine months since the servers were shut down permanently, The Day Before devs have returned. This time, they’ve launched a “Plan for Recovery” and a Kickstarter campaign for a new game.

Article continues after ad

In a blog post, they wrote: “Everyone deserves a second chance. We deeply apologize to everyone for The Day Before and take full responsibility for what happened. Check out our plan, Fntastic 2.0, where we share how we’ll fix our past mistakes and are preparing to return better.”

The plan detailed the team’s “strategic objectives in 2024-2025,” among other changes they’ll be implementing. With this, devs have also asked players to “help Fntastic return” and revealed a Kickstarter project for a game called Escape Factory.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The premise of this game is a “physics-based multiplayer co-op” set in “dangerous factories” for 4-8 players. Gameplay-wise, it looks somewhat like Fall Guys, where you’d run through different obstacles and platforming elements.

Those interested in backing this project can start pledging from $3 for exclusive titles to about $12,000 to get featured in the game’s credits, and have dinner with the Founders, along with other perks.

According to the devs, they’re aiming to release the full version of the game in December 2024. Though there’s a possibility this could extend into January or February 2025 if there are technical issues.

Article continues after ad

As far as avoiding past mistakes go, devs mentioned in the FAQS that they’re committed to “honest marketing, actively engaging with the community through our Discord, releasing development progress reports, and conducting beta tests before the official launch.”