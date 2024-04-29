Helldivers 2 players can unlock a new Stratagem after Penta’s liberation

The latest Helldivers 2 Major Order has announced its winner, allowing players to add a new Stratagem to their arsenal right now.

April 26’s Major Order asked Helldivers to choose between liberating Choohe or Penta and players have opted to liberate the second planet in the Lacaille Sector. Such a choice is the first of its kind in Helldivers 2 and gave each player the chance to gain one of the two available Stratagems, either the MD-17 Anti-Tank Mines or the RL-77 Airburst Rocket Launcher.

The planet Penta getting saved meant the RL-77 Airburst Rocket Launcher Stratagem was added to the game – along with all the civilians too of course.

This acts as a bonus Stratagem that you can equip. The RL-77 Airburst Rocket Launcher falls under the list of Patriotic Administration Center Stratagems in your Ship Management.

It was released with the Helldivers 2 April 29 patch. Here’s how you can unlock the new Airburst Rocket Launcher.

How to unlock RL-77 Airburst Rocket Launcher in Helldivers 2

To unlock the RL-77 Airburst Rocket Launcher in Helldivers 2, all you need to do is:

Reach Level 15

Spend 8,000 Requisition Slips

The RL-77 Airburst Rocket Launcher is a Supply Stratagem Permit its traits are Support Weapon and Hellpod. Its call-in time is 3 seconds and you can use it as many times as you want on a single mission.

To call the RL-77 Airburst Rocket Launcher midgame, simply press the following buttons:

Down, Up, Up, Left, Right

The best thing about the RL-77 Airburst Rocket Launcher is it deploys a cluster of explosive bomblets that can take down multiple airborne enemies at once. It can also destroy the Broadcast Tower in 1-2 rockets.

