GamingHelldivers

Helldivers 2 players can unlock a new Stratagem after Penta’s liberation

Sourav Banik
an image of RL-77 Airburst Rocket Launcher in Helldivers 2Arrowhead Game Studios

The latest Helldivers 2 Major Order has announced its winner, allowing players to add a new Stratagem to their arsenal right now.

April 26’s Major Order asked Helldivers to choose between liberating Choohe or Penta and players have opted to liberate the second planet in the Lacaille Sector. Such a choice is the first of its kind in Helldivers 2 and gave each player the chance to gain one of the two available Stratagems, either the MD-17 Anti-Tank Mines or the RL-77 Airburst Rocket Launcher.

The planet Penta getting saved meant the RL-77 Airburst Rocket Launcher Stratagem was added to the game – along with all the civilians too of course.

This acts as a bonus Stratagem that you can equip. The RL-77 Airburst Rocket Launcher falls under the list of Patriotic Administration Center Stratagems in your Ship Management.

It was released with the Helldivers 2 April 29 patch. Here’s how you can unlock the new Airburst Rocket Launcher.

How to unlock RL-77 Airburst Rocket Launcher in Helldivers 2

To unlock the RL-77 Airburst Rocket Launcher in Helldivers 2, all you need to do is:

  • Reach Level 15
  • Spend 8,000 Requisition Slips

The RL-77 Airburst Rocket Launcher is a Supply Stratagem Permit its traits are Support Weapon and Hellpod. Its call-in time is 3 seconds and you can use it as many times as you want on a single mission.

To call the RL-77 Airburst Rocket Launcher midgame, simply press the following buttons:

  • Down, Up, Up, Left, Right

The best thing about the RL-77 Airburst Rocket Launcher is it deploys a cluster of explosive bomblets that can take down multiple airborne enemies at once. It can also destroy the Broadcast Tower in 1-2 rockets.

How to get Helldivers 2 Twitch drops | Which guard dog is better? | Does Helldivers 2 have vehicles & mechs? | All factions in Helldivers 2 | How to change your ship name in Helldivers 2

Related Topics

Helldivers 2

About The Author

Sourav Banik

Sourav is a Games Writer at Dexerto, specializing in writing tips and guides for a number of games, including Apex Legends, Baldur's Gate 3, Diablo 4, Palworld, The Finals, XDefiant, and occasionally Tech. He is also passionate about esports, following games such as Valorant and Rainbow Six Siege. He previously wrote for Sportskeeda. Contact Sourav at sourav.banik@dexerto.com

keep reading
Helldivers 2 Democratic Detonation booster
Helldivers
Helldivers 2 April 29 patch notes: Burning damage reduction, weapon buffs, more
Jessica Filby
Helldivers
U.S Army sets up Helldivers 2 stand at convention to draw in patriots
Tristan Stringer
Helldivers 2 large Terminid
Helldivers
Helldivers 2 players invent new enemy and its terrifying
Shane Black
an image of some characters from Helldivers 2
Helldivers
This small change can make Helldivers 2 Warbonds so much better
Sourav Banik
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech