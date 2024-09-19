Helldivers 2 players can finally fly after update – but it won’t last long

The new Helldivers 2 update introduced a variety of highly requested weapon buffs, feature changes, and enemy nerfs. It’s also given players the ability to fly, but it won’t last long.

While those changes have already proven popular with the community as the player count has increased, there’s one unforeseen feature that fans adore. One small bug has been discovered in the game, which gives Helldivers the ability to fly using the Emote Key.

Article continues after ad

As shared on the HelldiversAlert X page, players are able to essentially spam the Emote Key while waking off a ledge, doing so will keep you floating in the air as you move forward. While it’s not exactly flying like Superman, it’ll still keep you safely away from any annoying Terminids.

However, it’s worth noting, that since you’re emoting while flying, you won’t be able to shoot or interact with anything, so doing this over an Automaton base isn’t really recommended.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The method does seem to be pretty challenging to master, with the player’s teammate failing to fly during the X video. However, as detailed by the clip, if you spam the emote button (B on PC) while moving forward over a ledge you’ll quickly be able to master the new movement method and fly across the map at an impressive speed.

Naturally, it’s worth noting that this is purely a bug, so while you can currently fly through the Emote Key, it’s likely the developers, Arrowhead Game Studios, will be removing the glitch in an upcoming hotfix or update soon. So, be sure to fly away from the enemies while you still can.

Article continues after ad

Thankfully, when the glitch does get removed players can still activate a Jetpack Stratagem for a more legitimate way to get higher up in Helldivers 2, that’s extremely unlikely to disappear, so there’s always a way to fly if you need to, even if the Stratagem isn’t that well regarded.