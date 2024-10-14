Best arms & legs in Off The Grid: Cyberlimb tier lists

Off The Grid is a fresh take on a battle royale set in a dystopian cyberpunk world, where you need to loot new arms and legs alongside powerful weaponry.

Each Cyberlimb option comes with its own unique ability that can drastically alter the way you play. You can also mix and match, so finding the right combination is essential if you want to make it off Teardrop Island alive.

With this in mind, here are the best arms and legs in Off The Grid to equip in-game or add to your loadout.

Arms tier list

TIER ARM S Ripper, Paralyzer, Slamfist A Recon Drone, Kinetic Shield, Skunkpaw B Buzzkilla, Javelina, Slugger C Phosphor Fury, Tripmine, Ghost, Hookshot

Our tiers explained

S: The best arm options in the game that you should always equip if you find them.

A: Very good but don’t quite hit the heights of S-tier.

B: These arms can perform well in certain situations.

C: Best to avoid unless they suit your specific playstyle.

S-Tier arms in Off The Grid

Ripper

The Ripper Cyberlimb is arguably the best arm in Off The Grid, partly because of how much damage it deals, but also just how easy it is to use. With the push of a button, it unleashes a devastating melee strike that can melt an enemy’s health and armor in a single blow.

While it’s not quite a one-shot kill, a successful hit leaves them wide open for a finishing shot, and I’ve used it many times to quickly pick off a player that’s already damaged. While it might not be the flashiest of options, it’s certainly one of the most effective.

Paralyzer

Even if the Paralyzer just pinged enemies and loot, it would be one of the best arms to choose. Being able to quickly scan an area and identify where the chests are, as well as any opposing teams you need to be wary of gives you an instant advantage.

Once activated, you get the bonus of being able to fire a handful of paralyzing EMPs that shut down a player’s Cyberlimbs. This dual-use boosts it from a great pick to an absolute must-use.

Slamfist

In many ways, Slamfist is similar to Ripper, but that doesn’t mean it’s any less powerful. This arm delivers a deadly punch that both damages and stuns the unlucky player you hit, and is perfect for taking out anyone who strays too far away from their squad.

I also found it to be very useful as a way of quickly moving around the map and outmaneuvering teams, as you can charge it up to leap further.

A-Tier arms in Off The Grid

Item

As mentioned when we discussed Paralyzer, being able to highlight enemy positions is a valuable perk in Off The Grid. Recon Drone does exactly that, allowing you to choose an area to scan, before deploying a drone that continuously surveys the region for a limited time.

This gives you useful intel on where the other teams are, so you can decide whether to push or avoid the area altogether. The reason it’s further down the list is because it lacks versatility, as once the drone is in the air it doesn’t offer any extra bonuses.

Kinetic Shield

If you’re a more defensive player in Off The Grid, then Kinetic Shield is the arm for you. As the name suggests, this Cyberlimb deploys a shield that soaks up incoming shots and protects you from damage while still allowing you to move.

Its secret weapon is that once it’s fully charged with kinetic energy, it can be fired back at the enemy to deal big damage. Although it can be tricky to master the timing of when to defend and attack, in the hands of skilled players it can be nearly impossible to beat.

Skunkpaw

Rounding out the A-tier section is Skunkpaw, a Cyberlimb that can be extremely powerful if you know when to use it. This arm covers the area in a toxic gas that not only damages anyone caught inside, but also blocks their visibility.

It comes in extremely handy when trying to corner a helpless team, damaging them before engaging, or making a quick escape. However, it’s at its best when used in tight spaces, which limits its viability, especially in the early stages of a match.

B-Tier arms in Off The Grid

Buzzkilla

The Buzzkilla Cyberlimb spawns in a friendly turret that floats over an area and unleashes damage from above. This is ideal when heading into combat, as it essentially gives you an extra player that can provide cover fire and draw the enemies’ attention.

You can also press the activate button again to move it into the most advantageous posiiton. The main drawback is that it doesn’t deal enough damage to be a top-tier option, as I very rarely saw it do enough to kill a player without assistance from my squad.

Javelina

Sometimes you just need to blow the opposition away with a big rocket, and the Javelina is perfect for racking up quick kills. With the tap of a button, it automatically locks on to nearby enemies and fires off a series of homing rockets that devastate a team in seconds.

As you’d expect, though, there are some drawbacks. The lock on takes a few seconds to pick out its targets, which is time you often don’t have in the middle of gunfights. You also can’t use them in small buildings without risking taking damage yourself.

Slugger

With all of the Cyberlimbs available in Off The Grid, enemy players can often zip around the map to make themselves tough to hit. Slugger is the ideal counter to this, as it sprays the ground in a sticky fluid that slows them down to open them up for an attack.

When used in coordination with your teammates, this can prove very effective and take out an entire squad in one fell swoop. However, I found that, more often than not, I’d only manage to land a few hits before the effect wore off.

C-Tier arms in Off The Grid

Phosphor Fury

Phosphor Fury isn’t necessarily a bad option, but it finds itself this far down because it’s outshined by other Cyberlimbs further up the list. This arm fires explosive arts that detonate when they hit a surface or player, dealing plenty of damage to a contained area.

However, it doesn’t hit anywhere near as hard as the Javelina and requires much more skill to aim and use effectively. It’s worth picking up as soon as you land, but you should definitely look to upgrade when you secure your loadout or open more containers.

Tripmine

On paper, the Tripmine Cyberlimb sounds like a winner. These explosives can be placed around the map, either individually or tethered together to create a tripwire, and detonate as soon as an enemy walks nearby.

But while they’re a great tool in the final circle or in close-quarters areas, they’re far too easy to avoid in open areas. Plus, given the sheer number of mobility options on offer in both arms and legs, most players will simply leap or fly over them.

Ghost

It wouldn’t be a cyberpunk game without some form of cloaking device, but Ghost is fairly underpowered in Off The Grid. Turning invisible does make it easier to avoid snipers, and I’ve managed to use it to get the drop on an unsuspecting enemy a few times.

That being said, your ghostly outline is still partially visible while it’s active, so you’ll often yourself being gunned down unceremoniously while trying to be stealthy.

Hookshot

There’s something undeniably cool about using Hookshot to grapple up to far away ledge or close down a team trying to push you. But while it looks and feels good, it feels pretty redundant in a game where jetpacks are equipped as standard and you can leap over buildings.

It comes in handy if you’ve opted for more offensive Cyberlimbs and want to reach a specific sniper spot. But, for the most part, there isn’t much that this arm offers that isn’t available elsewhere.

Legs tier list

TIER LEG S Hammerheads, Roadrunners A Thumpers B Leapers

S-Tier legs in Off The Grid

Hammerheads

The best Cyberlimbs in Off The Grid combine damage with mobility, and that’s why the Hammerheads are one of the ideal picks. These enhanced legs allow you to leap into the air before selecting a landing spot to smash down onto, damaging anybody nearby.

Not only are they perfect for covering large distances quickly, when paired with a Shotgun or SMG they’re also great for surprising an enemy from above to start a fight. If you want the best of both, then don’t sleep on the Hammerheads.

Roadrunners

Although the Roadrunners don’t have any offensive effects, the sheer speed that they allow you to run makes them an S-tier leg option. I’ve used them to escape the closing storm, but also to disorientate rival squads by repositioning before they have time to react.

When used in combination with the Ripper or Slamfist to dish out huge melee damage, you’re virtually impossible to stop.

Article continues after ad

A-Tier legs in Off The Grid

Thumpers

In terms of firepower, the Thumpers are far and away the best Cyberlimb in Off The Grid. With these equipped, you become a one-man artillery, as you can fire a powerful missile strike that targets three specific points in the area.

These can completely wipe a team out if used correctly, but there is an element of timing that prevents them from being the absolute meta choice. It takes a while to stop and select the targets, and even longer to actually fire, so you’ll need to judge where the enemies are going to be — rather than where they are.

Leapers

In truth, there aren’t any bad options when it comes to legs, but the Leapers are easily the weakest of the four. They launch you high into the sky and let you redeploy using your jetpack, which lets you quickly travel huge distances with ease.

But unlike the Thumpers, they don’t offer any attacking benefits, so they might feel a little limited compared to the others on this list. Plus, there are designated redeploy points and plenty of tall buildings scattered around the map, so you won’t feel at a disadvantage without them equipped.

Now that you have the best arms and legs in your loadout, all that’s left to do is hop into a match and take them for a spin. If you want to squad up with friends, here’s everything you need to know about Off The Grid’s crossplay settings.